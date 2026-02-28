These 5 wide receivers have the most at stake on Day 3 of the NFL Combine

Saturday begins Day 3 of the NFL Combine which will be the most exciting day of the event as the Quarterbacks, Running Backs, and Wide Receivers all take the field. The skill players typically dominate the event, and in this class, we could see the same. At the top of this class, there's a trio of wide receivers that standout as 1st Round Picks in Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate, and Makai Lemon.

After the trio everyone's projecting in the top half of the draft, there are several wide receivers the could find their way into the first round. The testing and on-field workouts will be key as several prospects are hoping to skyrocket up the NFL Draft boards.

These 5 Wide Receivers have the most to gain on Day 3

Omar Cooper Jr

The NFL Combine could be massive for Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr as he's picking up a ton of buzz as a potential 1st Round Pick. This season, Omar Cooper Jr had a breakout season catching 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns helping, leading the Hoosiers to a National Championship. Cooper has great speed, suddenness, and hands with the potential to quickly become a star in the NFL.

Malachi Fields

The Senior Bowl was a great showcase for Notre Dame star Malachi Fields as he flashed in front of scouts. At the Combine, teams will be paying close attention to how Malachi Fields tests as he could be a borderline 1st Round Pick. Fields has a massive frame and speed with a big play ability giving teams a unique prospect to consider.

Germie Bernard

The hype around Ryan Williams has taken a ton of attention away from how good Germie Bernard has been over the last two seasons. This season, Bernard took a massive step forward, catching 64 passes for 862 yards, and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and 2 scores. Bernard should impress during the on-field drills, and he could cement himself as at worst a 2nd Round Pick.

Ted Hurst

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst made a string introduction to teams at the Senior Bowl as he was dominant rising up draft boards. Dominating at the Senior Bowl was important as Hurst proved he can be just as productive against top tier talent. Now Hurst will need to impress with his testing scores, but he has a chance to put himself in the conversation to be picked as early as the 2nd Round.

Kevin Coleman Jr

After a solid season at Missouri, Kevin Coleman showed that he can take his game to another level with better quarterback play at the Senior Bowl. Coleman is a quick twitched athlete, and a smooth mover which should allow him to impress during the drill portion of the workout and continue to march up draft boards.