These Week 4 showdowns could reshape the College Football Playoff picture

While we're just 3 weeks into the College Football season, the College Football Playoff contenders are starting to separate themselves while the pretenders have been exposed. Week 4 brings us even further into Conference play around the Country which gives us some of the biggest games of the season.

The teams that have already suffered a loss need to find a way to right the ship and pick up a massive win in Week 4. Other teams are off to a perfect start to the season and could use a win to push them even closer to the College Football Playoff. This weekend, there are several games with massive College Football Playoff implications.

Predicting the biggest games with College Football Playoff implications in Week 4

This weekend, Jackson Arnold returns to Norman this time as a visitor to face off against his former team in the Oklahoma Sooners. The biggest storyline in this game will be Arnold returning after his rocky season as the starter in Norman while he faces off against Ben Arbuckle who was always bringing Mateer to Oklahoma whether Arnold stayed or not.

Oklahoma already has a big win over Michigan and beating Auburn to improve to 4-0 will only make their resume tougher to deny. John Mateer is starting to emerge as the Heisman favorite and a big game in this one won't just help the team but, it'll help his own stock as well. The defense gave Bryce Underwood and Michigan nothing in the passing attack and a similar performance in this game would be beyond impressive.

When Jackson Arnold and Auburn beat Baylor, he did it with his legs but, in this game he's going to need to be a far more efficient passer. The Tigers defense has the talent to make this game just as tough on John Mateer and they're going to need to pressure him often if they're going to go into Norman and leave with a win.

Prediction: Oklahoma

The Michigan Wolverines are in an interesting situation as their Playoff hopes could take a massive hit with Head Coach Sherrone Moore serving the final game of his 2 game suspension. The last time we saw the Wolverines play a team on their level, the offense was stagnant against Oklahoma and a slow start in this game could put them in a serious hole.

The Huskers had an impressive win to start the season in a thriller against Cincinnati and then took the last two weeks beating up on inferior opponents. Dylan Raiola has looked better than he was last season but, this will be the toughest defense he's faced. The biggest concern in this game is the fact that Cincy was able to run all over Nebraska and with Justice Haynes and Bryce Underwood's ability to run the ball it could haunt the Huskers again.

Prediction: Nebraska

The Florida Gators hopes of making the College Football Playoff are hanging on by a thread as they've already suffered two losses to start the season but, they can start to climb back into the race with a win over Miami. The Hurricanes have one of the best resumes thus far with key wins over Notre Dame and USF but, losing to Florida would undo a ton of the work they've done.

The Gators issues thus far haven't been on defense as they've only allowed 2 touchdowns yet, they've lost 2 games. The biggest question will be how DJ Lagway looks a week removed from throwing 5 interception as the Gators offense hasn't clicked aside from in their beatdown of Long Island.

While Miami lost Cam Ward, Carson Beck has stepped right in and the Hurricanes offense is still playing at an elite level. The defense is leaps and bounds better than they were last season as the transfer portal additions are all starting to gel with Corey Hetherman's system and this team now looks balanced enough to compete for a National Championship.

Prediction: Miami Hurricanes

This weekend, Illinois and Indiana may be playing in a win and in game for the College Football Playoff. This is 1 of just 3 ranked games for the Fighting Illini while Indiana is in the same boat but, with games against Penn State and Oregon.

Illinois has the more impressive resume to date but, the win over Duke is starting to get less impressive as the Blue Devils lost to Tulane. This is Indiana's first test of the season and a win in this game would mean they only have to handle business against the inferior Big Ten teams in order to make the College Football Playoff.

Prediction: Illinois

Last weekend, the South Carolina Gamecocks suffered their first loss of the season, losing to Vanderbilt. In the first half, LaNorris Sellers suffered a concussion, and we won't truly know his status until gametime, while he is trending towards playing. After taking a loss so early in the season, the Gamecocks can't afford to lose again, but if they do, it's going to be almost impossible to make the Playoff.

Missouri is off to a 3-0 start with an emotional win over Kansas, but they also beat a pair of inferior opponents. The transfer portal additions have paved the way for the Tigers as Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy have become one of the most exciting duos in the Country. If Sellers can play, it'll be the most this defense has been tested, but if they can pull off the win to get to 4-0 they have to be acknowledged as a playoff contender.

Jon Sumrall is one of the hottest names for a promotion in College Football as he's done an incredible job at Troy and Tulane with a career record of 35-9. After losing his quarterback Darian Mensah, Sumrall found an exciting new option in Jake Retzlaff, who has been electric as a rusher. The Green Wave already has two Power 4 wins, but adding a win over Ole Miss would officially make Sumrall the top candidate for the best job that comes available.

The Ole Miss Rebels will be playing their second straight game without starting quarterback Austin Simmons. The good news is that backup Trinidad Chambliss was electric against Arkansas and should be able to replicate it in this game. The biggest concern for Ole Miss is the fact that their defense has left plenty to be desired, and a running quarterback like Retzlaff could expose those holes.

If Tulane can win, they move right to where USF was last week as an unbeaten Group of 5 team with a massive win and a great chance to earn a bid into the Playoff. The Rebels improving to 4-0 would be massive as teams around the Country continue to take losses.

Prediction: Tulane

This weekend, we may see a potential preview of the Big 12 Championship as the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Utah Utes. These teams both changed their identity in one offseason in vastly different ways. Texas Tech went out and competed with the blue bloods on every level to bring in one of the best transfer classes in the Country.

Utah went out and hired OC Jason Beck from New Mexico, and he brought stars Devon Dampier and Ryan Davis along with him, transforming the offense. This game should be an incredible back-and-forth battle, but Utah is one of the toughest places to play, and they'll come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Utah

