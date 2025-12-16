These X-factor players will be the difference for every College Football Playoff team

The College Football Playoff has arrived, as we're just days away from Alabama facing Oklahoma to open this year's postseason. The opening round gives us 4 matchups, with 2 expected to be great games, while two of the games are expected to be blowouts with a pair of Group of 5 programs in the field. While some teams have an easier path, it's still all about winning every game.

When you start to look at the matchups, you can identify the way every team gets an edge in their matchup. For each team this postseason, there's an X-Factor as someone will need to rise to the occasion for their team to achieve greatness.

A quarterback being the X-Factor is always a given as without good quarterback play, any team is beatable on any given day. This postseason, each team has a non-quarterback that will make-or-break their hopes of winning the National Championship.

These 12 players will determine their teams' College Football Playoff fate

Alabama Crimson Tide - Jam Miller

The biggest issue for the Alabama Crimson Tide at times this season has been their lack of a rushing attack. In the SEC Championship, Alabama rushed for -1 yards as the offense struggled the entire game to get anything going. If Alabama is going to knock off Oklahoma in Norman and then go on a run, they'll need to find a way to take the pressure off Ty Simpson.

The good news for Alabama is the fact that its starting running back, Jam Miller, missed the SEC Championship Game, but appears to be trending toward playing against Oklahoma. Not only would Jam Miller give Alabama's rushing attack a massive boost, but he's a trusted pass protector who can help Ty Simpson feel more comfortable in the pocket.

Georgia Bulldogs - Malachi Toliver

In the regular season finale, the Georgia Bulldogs lost their starting center, Drew Bobo, to what many fear will be a season-ending injury. In the SEC Championship, Georgia turned to backup Malachi Toliver, who played a solid game, but he's still not the same level of player as Bobo. Toliver has to keep playing at a solid level for the Bulldogs' offensive line so the rushing attack can continue to gash opponents.

Indiana Hoosiers - Tyrique Tucker

The Indiana Hoosiers suffered one of the most unfortunate injuries as star defensive lineman Stephen Daley suffered a season ending injury during the Big Ten Championship celebration. As this defense prepares for the toughest stretch of the season, the entire defensive line is going to need to step up to fill the void. Tyrique Tucker has had an impressive season for the Hoosiers with 5.5 sacks, and he'll need to play at a high level if Indiana is going to win it all.

James Madison Dukes - Wayne Knight

Going up against a team like Oregon in the College Football Playoff is a difficult task for any program, but especially for a Group of 5 program like James Madison. If the Dukes are going to have any chance, running back Wayne Knight is going to need to create explosive plays, as if not, Oregon will be able to send pressure the entire game. Knight finished 10th in the country with 1,263 yards, but this is a massive jump in competition he'll face.

Miami Hurricanes - Malachi Toney

There are few players that are as exciting as Miami true freshman Malachi Toney, as he's quickly gone from a 3-star recruit to one of the best players in the country. The player nicknamed "Baby Jesus" has scored passing, rushing, and receiving touchdowns this season as Miami's best source of offense. Toney is going to need to turn some of his short passes into big gains as Miami doesn't want Carson Beck to have the pressure of trying to lead this team with his arm.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Bo Jackson

Everyone knows about Ohio State's explosive passing attack as Julian Sayin has arguably the two best wide receivers in the Country in Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. While the passing attack drives this offense, complementing it with a solid rushing attack is crucial, especially against the defenses in the Playoff. Bo Jackson has done an incredible job as a true freshman, but he's going to have to hit that next level against elite defenses.

Oklahoma Sooners - Isaiah Sategna III

The story of the season for Oklahoma has been their struggles on offense after John Mateer needed hand surgery. Brent Venables' team has won with incredible defense, but it's not sustainable to expect that this team can keep winning games in the fashion that they survived in SEC play.

When Oklahoma's offense does show glimpses of looking like a solid unit, it's typically with John Mateer finding Isaiah Sategna III. The Junior wide receiver is far and away the most explosive player on this team, as he can beat any defense deep to score in a flash. If Oklahoma is going to go on any kind of run this postseason, Sategna has to continue to be the source of big plays for this offense.

Ole Miss Rebels - Charlie Weis Jr

The biggest story of the Playoffs may be the fact that Ole Miss won't have Lane Kiffin coaching them, as he left for the LSU job. Originally, it looked like Ole Miss may be left with an entirely new staff coaching the offense, but several staff members were allowed to return despite taking jobs at LSU, headlined by Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. While Weis won't have Lane Kiffin to lean on, he'll need to find a way to keep this offense operating at a high level if they're going to overcome the distractions.

Oregon Ducks - Dakorien Moore

The Oregon Ducks have flown under the radar as they haven't been the flashy team we saw run through the regular season last year. Part of the reason Oregon has been quiet is the fact that their wide receiver room was decimated by injuries by the end of the regular season, leaving Dante Moore with a ton of fresh faces. The good news for Dan Lanning's team is that all of this time off has allowed this group to get healthier.

True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore returning to the starting lineup is the best news possible for this team. Moore has elite speed and is the game-breaking wide receiver that can help this team create big plays, as the opposing defenses will be tough the rest of the way.

Texas A&M Aggies - Rueben Owens

The Texas A&M Aggies are hoping that they can get star running back Le'Veon Moss back for this weekend's game, but it's still unclear if he'll make his return. If Moss isn't back at least for the Miami game, the offense will need Rueben Owens to step up once again. Owens has been the team's featured back with Moss injured, and if he can get rolling against Miami, it'll take a ton of pressure off Marcel Reed and the passing attack.

Texas Tech Red Raiders - Jacob Rodriguez

There's a reason that a linebacker was garnering Heisman buzz, as Jacob Rodriguez was that level of player for the Red Raiders. Most likely, Texas Tech will face Oregon in the second round, and they'll need Rodriguez to be that elite player in the middle against the toughest opponent they'll face this season. If Rodriguez can continue to be a weapon against the run, teams will have a tough time passing with the elite pass rushers this defense has.

Tulane Green Wave - Jake Retzlaff

Calling a quarterback the X-Factor for a team is a cop out, but Jake Retzlaff truly will determine whether Tulane has any chance against Ole Miss. In the first matchup, Retzlaff struggled mightily passing, and it kept the Green Wave from ever putting pressure on Ole Miss. Jake Retzlaff is going to need to find a way to make plays either with his arm or his legs; otherwise, we could see an exact copy of the first matchup.