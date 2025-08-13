This Florida Receiver is Todd McShay’s pick to breakout in 2025

This season, the Florida Gators enter the year with a ton of excitement which speaks to the turnaround the team had to end the season. DJ Lagway drives all the hype as he has the ability to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country and potentially lead this team to the College Football Playoff.

DJ Lagway's breakout last season was even more impressive when you look at the receiving core Lagway had last season. The Gators lost their top wide receiver last season when Eugene Wilson went down with an early injury that limited him to just 4 games played on the year. As Wilson returns from injury, Lagway is given a star receiver to play with but, he may not be the best receiver for Florida.

This Winter, the Florida Gators signed elite recruit Dallas Wilson, a top 50 recruit according to every recruiting service. When Wilson arrived on campus, he instantly looked the part and has put himself in a position to start on the outside as a true freshman.

The excitement around Dallas Wilson is starting to build Nationally as analysts continue to hear about how talented he is. On his College Football primer episode of "The McShay Show", NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay raved about Dallas Wilson and his ability to be an instant impact player.

"Florida? Dallas Wilson comes in, five-star freshman. This isn’t a transfer. Five-star freshman, apparently, this guy is the goods. I’m pumped to watch him. You ready for this? (DJ) Lagway might have his guy, he had 10 catches, 195 yards, and two touchdowns in the spring game, okay. We saw last year – Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams. Some of these guys that were freshmen coming in? That’s a position you can absolutely have a massive impact" Todd McShay

Given the position that Dallas Wilson plays, it's one of the easiest positions for a True Freshman to play given that they don't need to add a ton of weight like the players in the trenches. Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams, and Cam Coleman just showed Wilson the blueprint of how to make a massive impact as a Freshman and with an elite quarterback in DJ Lagway he could possibly exceed their freshmen stats.

It's hard to deny the raw talent that Dallas Wilson has especially when he dominated in the spring game and continues to get better each day. In our Top 50 WR rankings, Dallas Wilson debuted at No. 30 without taking a snap and that could prove to be far too low for the Freshman. If Wilson's dominance this offseason is able to translate to the regular season, the Gators will have one of the best offenses in the Country.

