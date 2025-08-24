This troubling stat could derail Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes

When the Ohio State Buckeyes kick off their 2025 season, they'll be the hunted team in College Football as everyone will look to knock off the defending National Champions. The Buckeyes had to undergo a ton of changes as some of their best players left for the NFL continuing the churn of talent at the program. The Buckeyes recruit at such an elite level that they never get too concerned with roster turnover but, losing your starting quarterback will concern any Head Coach.

After leading Ohio State to a National Championship, Will Howard is off to the NFL and Ryan Day will turn to an inexperienced starter to replace him. The battle to replace Will Howard was won by Julian Sayin as Ryan Day opted to roll the dice with two younger inexperienced quarterbacks rather than adding a transfer.

Anytime a team turns to a first time starter at quarterback, it's a big concern coming into the season but, it's especially a challenge when the opening game comes against a tough opponent. The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the toughest opponent there is as they'll face off against the top ranked Texas Longhorns.

Facing off against top ranked Texas with a first-time starter will take a historic effort as 1st time starters are 0-18 against the #1 team in the Country over the last 20 years.

Can Julian Sayin change the narrative in his first start? 👀



(h/t @orangebloods_) pic.twitter.com/Ln03XDTGCP — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) August 22, 2025

Being a first time starter at quarterback and facing off against a defense that has true stars like Colin Simmons and Anthony Hill Jr rushing the passer is as daunting of a task as anyone could have. The good news for Julian Sayin is that having weapons like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Max Klare who can make big plays out of anything is a massive advantage and a better group than any other first time starter has.

