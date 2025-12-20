Transfer Portal Watch: Ranking the top 5 Players on the market

The 2026 transfer portal is in full swing, with players announcing they are entering the portal. The players still have plenty of weeks to announce their decisions to join the portal or not. The official portal window is from January 2nd to January 16th. Below are the top 5 players who are in the transfer portal.

Ranking the Top 5 players in the Transfer Portal thus far

Chaz Coleman had a great season for Penn State as an edge defender. He has a rare blend of size (6’4”) and athleticism you don’t see too often from players. He also has room to grow as a player. He will have 3 years of eligibility left in his college career. Coleman has a chance to be a difference maker wherever he ends up.

Brendan Sorsby is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country. He is a dual-threat quarterback who excels in both running and passing. He threw 27 touchdowns vs. only 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 580 yards and 9 touchdowns. Sorsby has a chance to blow up and play even better next season. He is a dynamic player who makes plays at a high level.

Michigan State struggled on the field this season, but Nick Marsh was one of the bright spots on the team. He caught 59 passes and had 6 touchdowns. He also has an impressive number of physical traits, as he has great size (6’3”) and athleticism. Wherever he ends up, they are getting an outstanding wide receiver with an impressive number of skills.

Statistically speaking, DJ Lagway had a bad season for Florida. He still has the skill to be a great quarterback. Lagway is a big (6’3”, 247 pounds) and physical athlete. He needs to learn the finer points of playing quarterback, but he has the talent to excel and do better. He was just in a horrible situation in Florida. Whoever gets him and properly develops him is getting a great talent. I would not bet against him.

Hollywood Smothers is one of the most underrated running backs in the country. He rushed for 939 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. The most impressive part was that he averaged 5.9 yards per carry. Whoever gets Smother is getting a good running back who will have 3 seasons of eligibility left. Getting a multi-year starter in the portal is excellent for most teams.