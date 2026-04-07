Turnaround Time? Three SEC teams that could have a rebound season coming

The Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and South Carolina Gamecocks entered the 2025 season with high hopes for playoff contention. Each team began the year with a highly ranked QB prospect, a Top 20 roster (according to 247 Sports Team Talent Composite ratings), and head coaches looking to break through to playoff contention. When the dust settled, their combined win total of 13 resulted in two fired head coaches and a staff shakeup. Here's how they stack up as potential surprise teams heading into 2026.

The 3 SEC teams that can emerge as surprise contenders in 2026

Auburn Tigers

With multiple Top 10 recruiting classes, a dynamic group of wide receivers, and an experienced and talented defense, the Auburn Tigers looked like an 8 or 9 win team heading into 2025. The offseason addition of Oklahoma transfer QB Jackson Arnold, a former 5 star prospect with a big arm and dangerous legs, only heightened the excitment. After opening with an impressive road win over Baylor, Hugh Freeze found new and exciting ways to lose games. Jackson Arnold looked lost in the pocket, and Freeze looked equally lost on the sideline. A disastrous 10-3 loss at home to Kentucky ended the Freeze era, and after a lengthy courtship with Tulane's Jon Sumrall, the Auburn program landed on USF Head Coach Alex Golesh to reignite a stagnant program on the plains.

Golesh brings with him a succcessful track record as an assistant at Iowa State and Tennessee, as well a "giant-killer" reputation built over three seasons at USF. He also brings with him over a dozen USF transfers, including one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation in Byrum Brown. Brown will have former USF players with at WR, OL, and other positions to ease his transition. EIther way, his talent is undeniable and his familiarity with Golesh's offense should give the Tigers a head start on the offensive side.

Defensively Golesh retained D.J. Durkin, one of the better DC's in the nation. That should help tremendously with the portal losses along the defensive line and and corner. Xavier Atkins is an active, disruptive presence at linebacker and how Durkin deploys him this fall could make him an All SEC type player by November.

Auburn, like every SEC team, faces a tough road to see meaningful increases in the win/loss column. Now with 9 regular season SEC teams, there aren't many "breathers" in the schedule. The season opener in Atlanta with the now D.J. Lagway-led Baylor Bears could be interesting. Two SEC home games in September will be critical, hosting Florida on September 19th and Vandy on September 26th. If Auburn can get to 4-0 at that point, before travelling to Knoxville, then 8 wins is very much on the table. If they pull an upset at Tennessee or Ole Miss, or at home against LSU, then suddenly this season could start to look special...even with Road trips to Athens and Tuscaloosa.

South Carolina Gamecocks

While the other two teams on this list fired their head coach, South Carolina elected to give Shane Beamer a chance to right the ship. Coming into last season with LaNorris Sellers at QB and Dylan Stewart at Edge, the Gamecocks were a trendy preseason dark horse playoff pick. That unraveled quickly, with an offense that didn't fit its personnel and wasted the season for one of the nation's most physically gifted QBs. Beamer moved on from OC Mike Shula and replaced him with Kendal Briles. Beamer is likely on the SEC's hottest seat this season, so performance is a must.

On offense, in addition to Sellers, the Gamecocks bring back Nyck Harbor at WR. Harbor is a track star in a basketball body with the speed and size to take the top off any defense. South Carolina also spent money in the transfer portal on the offensive line, especially with NC State transfer Jacarrius Peak at OT. The Gamecocks brought in a new OL Coach in Randy Clements as well. Briles' up-tempo offense is a perfect match for the skillset of Sellers, and if they can protect him, LaNorris Sellers has Top 10 draft pick upside.

Defensively, the Gamecocks bring back Stewart at Edge, and Justin Okoronkwo at LB, along with several returnees and additions to bolster a defense that finished 10th in the league. That number is misleading, however. The Gamecocks' defense performed admirably for a unit that was left in impossible positions too often by the league's 15th-ranked offense. If Tennessee transfer Caleb Herring can provide a threat on the opposite side of Stewart, then this defense has a chance to be very disruptive and provide some short fields for Briles and Sellers.

Shane Beamer made some positive additions to his staff and his roster. He will be coaching for his job in 2026, and the Briles/Sellers chemistry will likely be the biggest factor in this team's success. The Gamecocks have had some OL injuries in the spring, and they will need to be as healthy as possible to get to where Beamer needs to go. South Carolina desperately needs to be 3-0 before heading to Tuscaloosa on September 26th. The month of October is key, with home games against Kentucky and Tennessee and road trips to Florida and Oklahoma. If the Gamecocks can win three of those four, 8-10 wins is not off the table, and Beamer could actually have the season we thought he might have last year.

Florida Gators

The Florida Gators should have moved on from Billy Napier in 2024. Improved play down the stretch and the emergence of D.J. Lagway blurred the reality of what was happening...Napier was simply in over his head. In 2025, with Lagway struggling with offseason injuries and inconsistent play, the Gators limped to a 4-8 finish, fired Napier, and jumped in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes that they likely would have won had they elected to try it in 2024. Nevertheless, the Gators wind up with former Tulane HC Jon Sumrall. Sumrall is, in many ways, the anti-Napier. Extremely energetic and passionate, Sumrall is a football guy through and through. His energy alone should inject some much-needed fire in a program that had become stale and lifeless.

Lagway moved on to Baylor, and Sumrall began restructuring the offense with the addition of Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner. Faulkner has become known as a run-game wizard over the last few years at Tech, but his roots are in the Air Raid. With Faulkner came the Georgia Tech backup Aaron Philo, who is currently locked in a QB battle with popular returnee Tramell Jones. Regardless of QB, the Gators bring back a host of weapons in RB Jadan Baugh, WRs Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, and some valuable experience on the OL. Add in portal addition Eric Singleton at wideout, and the chosen QB will have plenty of options to get the ball to in 2026.

Defense is Sumrall's background, and he added Brad White from Kentucky to coordinate that side of the ball. With the return of Miles Graham at LB, Jaden Woods at Edge, and Jamari Lyons on the DL, this unit should be competitive right away. If Faulkner can get Florida's offense in gear and avoid multiple turnover games, which were all too common for Lagway, the defense could see a dramatic improvement from its 13th ranked position in the SEC last year.

The schedule does the Gators no favors, with five straight conference tilts from September 19th through October 17th that includes road trips to Auburn, Missouri, and Texas. Two games may determine if Sumrall can turn the Gators around this year, and that's Septmeber 19th at Auburn, and October 10th hosting South Carolina. If they can get the early win on the plains, then 8 wins looks feasible. an upset or two could put them in late season playoff contention.

Obviously, there's a long way to go for each of these teams. New schemes, new players, and coaches are trying to establish new cultures. These programs are best positioned for a breakthrough because of the existing talent and the additions that were made in the offseason. The infrastructure is there for these squads to impress...now we'll see which of these coaches can take advantage of it and establish themselves as real future contenders in the SEC. It's only spring practice now, but the season can't get here fast enough.