Virginia Tech boosters may have groomed a potential successor before firing Brent Pry

Sunday Afternoon brought an end to the abysmal Brent Pry era in Blacksburg as the Virginia Tech Hokies finally moved on. The 2025 season for the Hokies has been a disaster as they've fallen to 0-3 to start the year and Pry falling in embarrassing fashion to Old Dominion had to be the last straw as the Monarchs shockingly looked far more talented.

The next few months for Virginia Tech will be all about finding the next Head Coach as the Hokies have to nail this hire as neither Justin Fuente or Brent Pry has worked out. When Brent Pry was fired, one interesting name kept popping up on every list of candidates in former Virginia Tech star Mike Vick.

As former players becoming coaches has started to become a trend in College Football, seeing Mike Vick at Norfolk State was exciting. The reason it wasn't a shock to see Mike Vick as a darkhorse candidate for the job is the fact that he was already starting his coaching journey. It turns out that aside from wanting to coach, there's a much bigger reason Vick is currently coaching down the road.

Virginia Tech pushed Michael Vick to prepare for the Hokies job

According to a report by On3's Pete Nakos, sources have told On3 that Virginia Tech boosters pushed Michael Vick to get coaching experience.

Virginia Tech legend Michael Vick is in his first season at Norfolk State.



Sources have told @On3sports that some VT boosters pushed Vick to get coaching experience. It would not surprise anybody in the industry if Vick is a serious name at VT in future coaching searches.… https://t.co/cP2WDJEcBD pic.twitter.com/2kPHcenkg1 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) September 16, 2025

Virginia Tech boosters pushing Michael Vick to jump into coaching changes the entire dynamic as he's no longer just a dark horse for the job, he has to be considered strongly in the race. While Vick is just 1-2 at Norfolk State, his record likely won't matter as he just needs to prove he won't be a total disaster.

Hiring Michael Vick would make total sense for the Hokies and it's almost the exact direction they should go with their hiring process. The Hokies need some positive buzz around the program and bringing Vick back to Blacksburg would do just that. Vick is one of the most recognizable football stars to younger athletes and he'd be tough for any coach to beat out in a recruiting battle if he was at a Power 4.

For Virginia Tech, you don't have the resources of a Miami, SMU, Clemson, or Florida State so you need to get creative. The last two coaches had more traditional experience so why not zag and take a chance on a former star?

