Watch JMU players go bonkers when they learn their College Football Playoff fate

Every week that the College Football Playoff rankings were revealed, everyone wanted to see if the James Madison Dukes would finally get the respect they deserved. Each week, the committee wouldn't rank the Dukes until they finally cracked the Top 25 in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings, setting up the scenario where they would make the Playoff.

This weekend, James Madison needed to beat Troy in the Sun Belt Championship while needing Duke to knock off Virginia in the ACC Championship. The Dukes handled business against Troy even if it wasn't the prettiest game, and on Saturday Night, Duke beat Virginia in an overtime thriller.

Heading into Selection Sunday, James Madison was most likely in as they were already ranked ahead of James Madison, but it was impossible to be certain. There was a world where the committee valued Duke winning a Power 4 conference more than James Madison winning the Sun Belt, which didn't have the strongest season.

James Madison's incredible reaction to learning their fate is perfect

When it was finally time for the College Football Playoff committee to reveal the bracket, we got an inside look at the Dukes watch party on the ESPN Watch Party. When James Madison was revealed as the 12th seed, their reaction was truly incredible to watch.

The Dukes are in!!! pic.twitter.com/DcAVDUMDi5 — Dave Riggert (@DaveRiggert) December 7, 2025

Bob Chesney's team has been solid all season long, and at 12-1, it was always going to be impossible to keep the Dukes out of the Playoff. At 12-1, the Dukes were more deserving than the ACC Champions in Duke, who've lost 5 games, including games against UConn and Tulane.

The Dukes are now tasked with their toughest challenge of the season as they'll head to Eugene to take on the Oregon Ducks. Bob Chesney's team will be massive underdogs, but don't be surprised if they push an injured Oregon team.