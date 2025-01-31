Way too early SEC football power rankings for the 2025 season

The 2024 college football season is in the books, but in the SEC, there’s never really an offseason.

Between coaching changes, the transfer portal, and highly anticipated quarterback battles, the 2025 season is already shaping up to be a wild ride. The conference now boasts 16 teams, and the competition is fiercer than ever.

With plenty of roster movement still to come, here’s how the SEC stacks up right now as we head toward spring practice.

Way-Too-Early Power Rankings for the SEC

16. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Jeff Lebby’s first season was an absolute nightmare. Mississippi State went winless in SEC play, and its defense was a disaster. Blake Shapen is back at quarterback, but with key losses in the transfer portal, the Bulldogs don’t have a clear path out of the basement.

15. Kentucky Wildcats

Mark Stoops has built a consistently competitive program, but last season was rough. The Wildcats finished just 1-7 in SEC play, and they lost top receiver Barion Brown to LSU. A solid transfer portal class helps, but Kentucky needs a big turnaround.

14. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Razorbacks pulled off one of the biggest upsets of 2024 when they took down Tennessee, but outside of that, their season wasn’t much to remember. Quarterback Taylen Green is back, and that’s a good start, but the Hogs need more depth to make real noise in 2025.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt actually showed life last year, even stunning Alabama in a shocking upset. Quarterback Diego Pavia returns, and Clark Lea has built some stability, but the offense still needs major work. Bowl eligibility is possible, but they’re not ready to challenge the SEC’s top teams.

12. Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s SEC debut was rough, and it might not get much better in Year 2. Quarterback John Mateer gives the Sooners hope, but offensive line play remains a huge concern. Brent Venables needs a strong start, or things could spiral quickly.

11. Missouri Tigers

Mizzou took a step forward last year, but they’ve lost key playmakers, including quarterback Brady Cook. Penn State transfer Beau Pribula will take over under center, and their schedule is favorable, but they need to prove they can reload before they move up this list.

10. Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze and the Tigers brought in former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold, but this isn’t the first time Auburn fans have hoped a transfer QB would change everything. The talent is there, and the portal helped, but Auburn hasn’t proven it can break into the upper tier yet.

9. Ole Miss Rebels

Lane Kiffin’s team put together a solid 10-win season, but the losses are piling up. Jaxson Dart is gone, and while Austin Simmons has potential, the Rebels lost key players on both sides of the ball. Kiffin always finds a way to keep things exciting, but the roster turnover is a concern.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Yes, Alabama this low. It feels strange, but last season was a disappointment by their standards, and they’re facing a quarterback battle that doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence. Kalen DeBoer will have talent to work with, but this team doesn’t look like a title contender—at least not yet.

7. Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies nearly made it to the SEC Championship last season, and while they fell short, they’re a team on the rise under Mike Elko. Quarterback Marcel Reed will have a strong supporting cast, and Texas A&M absolutely loaded up at receiver in the portal. If their defense steps up, they could surprise people.

6. South Carolina Gamecocks

Shane Beamer had South Carolina knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff last year, and with LaNorris Sellers back at quarterback, they should be a serious threat again. The Gamecocks need to replace a few playmakers, but their momentum is real.

5. Florida Gators

Billy Napier turned things around in 2024, ending the season with big wins over LSU and Ole Miss. Now, Florida enters 2025 with rising star DJ Lagway at quarterback and a team that looks like a legitimate contender. The defense has to improve, but the Gators are a serious playoff dark horse.

4. LSU Tigers

LSU has all the talent to be a championship team, especially with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier leading the way. Brian Kelly brought in one of the top transfer classes in the country, and if the defense makes the leap, this could be the year LSU finally makes its playoff push.

3. Tennessee Volunteers

Nico Iamaleava is the biggest reason Tennessee is this high. He has all the tools to be the SEC’s best quarterback, but he’ll have to work with a new group of receivers. If Tennessee’s offense clicks early, they’ll be in the mix for the conference title.

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is still a national title contender, but there are some unknowns. Carson Beck is gone, and Gunner Stockton will have big shoes to fill at quarterback. The Bulldogs have talent at every position, but they need to prove they can handle another tough schedule.

1. Texas Longhorns

Texas might not be the obvious choice for No. 1, but with Arch Manning taking over and a loaded roster, the Longhorns look like the SEC’s most complete team heading into 2025. Steve Sarkisian has built a powerhouse, and if Manning lives up to the hype, Texas could run the table.

