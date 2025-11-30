Week 14 Superlatives: A fun weekend of Rivalry Games

It was a fun and exciting weekend of rivalry games. Only one top 10 team got upset, though. It was still a fun weekend of College Football.

Best win of the weekend: Texas 27-Texas A&M 17

Texas beat its rival, Texas A&M, 27-17. It was an impressive win for Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian as his Longhorns improved to 9-3 in the season. Texas had a disappointing season. They still have an outside chance at making the college football playoffs.

Got the monkey off his back award: Ryan Day

Ryan Day and Ohio State beat Michigan 27-9 on Saturday. It is the 1st time since 2019 that they beat Michigan. Day now improves to 2-4 against his rivals. It was a much-needed win for him against Ohio State’s rival.

Locks for the College Football Playoff:

Ohio State- 12-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game next week

Indiana- 12-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game next week

Texas Tech-11-1 in the Big 12 Championship Game next week

Georgia-11-1 in the SEC Championship Game next week

Alabama- 10-2 SEC team playing in the SEC Championship Game next week.

Oregon- 11-1 and looks like 1st at-large team

Ole Miss- 11-1 and looks like 2nd at-large team

Oklahoma-10-2 and looks like the 3rd at-large team

That’s 9 teams along with the American Champion, or the Sun Belt Champion/ACC Champion (More on that later).

Bubble teams for the College Football Playoff:

Notre Dame- 10-2 and has won 10 straight games, but they could be bumped by a Miami team that beat them.

Miami- 10-2 team that is not playing in the ACC Championship game, but beat Notre Dame earlier this year.

BYU-11-1 Big 12 team that probably needs to upset Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship to make the college football playoff.

Utah-10-2 Big 12 team that is probably looking like they are out of the discussion for the College Football Playoff.

Vanderbilt-10-2 Vanderbilt has had an amazing season, but it looks like they are out of the race for the College Football Playoff.

Texas-9-3 Texas, as a 9-3 SEC team, is out of the College Football Playoffs as of now.

Dumpster Fire of a Conference Championship Game: ACC

In a crazy scenario, Duke, which is 7-5, made the ACC Championship vs. Virginia. This was based on a 5-way tie for 2nd place in the ACC. The College Football Playoff takes the top 5 highest-ranked conference championships. If Virginia wins (they are currently 18th in the College Football Playoff rankings), they are in the playoff. The American champ (Tulane, 24th-ranked) will make it. The Sun Belt, James Madison has had a good year, and they could make the playoffs over Duke. So, if Duke upsets Virginia, there is a chance they do not make the College Football Playoff, which shows how far the ACC has fallen.

Heisman Trophy Showdown: Big Ten Championship game

Next Saturday, you will have Ohio State led by quarterback Julian Sayin vs. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Whoever plays better and wins should wrap up the Heisman Trophy.