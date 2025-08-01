Who’s Hot and Who’s Not in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as of late

The 2026 recruiting cycle is starting to take shape. Although nothing is imminent, top talents across the nation are finding their early homes before the final decision is made in early February. Teams will make their cases known for why they’re better than the rest of the competition but let’s take an updated look at the recruiting trail over the last month:

Who’s Heating Up

Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have been utterly dominant recently. Texas boasts 21 commitments and ranks No. 6 in the 247Composite team standings, led by five-star quarterback Dia Bell (No. 4 overall). Recent wins include securing commitments from five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson and four-star lineman James Johnson, both from Georgia—a seismic recruiting development in the SEC. Going into Georgia’s backyard and stealing a four-star away from them is huge for their recruiting development. They also came out on top, getting Atkinson away from Georgia as well, despite them already having a top class themselves, this is still big for UT to expand their pipeline. The big news is keeping Dia Bell, who is either the best QB in the cycle or, at a bare minimum, top 3. This bodes well for life after Arch Manning.

Georgia Bulldogs

Despite intense competition, Georgia sits atop the cycle with 30 commitments, an average player rating of 92.27, and five-star QB Jared Curtis (No. 5 overall) anchoring the class. They've added multiple four-star blue-chip prospects in July, including TE Kaiden Prothro, DL Valdin Sones, LB Nick Abrams II, and athlete Tyriq Green. Georgia currently occupies the No. 1 spot among 247Composite classes. They have 17 Top 300 commits, and they don’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Coach Smart with another masterclass year as he continues to imprint his recruiting dominance in the SEC.

LSU Tigers

LSU has surged in July, picking up six commits, headlined by top‑3 recruit DT Lamar Brown and standout WR Tristen Keys—the consensus No. 1 receiver nationally. LSU is putting an emphasis on the trenches, getting back to the roots of hard-nosed SEC football. With an average player ranking of 93.67according to 247 Sports, LSU currently holds the No. 8 class.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon holds a deep class with 15 commitments, including four five-star recruits—top-ranked interior lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, DE Anthony "Tank" Jones, TE Keandre Harrison, and S Jett Washington. With an average rating of 93.82, the Ducks currently sit around 10-11 in recruiting rankings. They’re widely expected to continue climbing into the top five as momentum builds, and Coach Lanning is known for his recruiting tactics.

BYU Cougars

Still new to the Big 12 world, the Cougars have quickly elevated themselves into national relevance. BYU’s class currently ranks near No. 20 nationally, which would be their highest-ever position in the star‑rating ERA, with elite commits like five-star QB Ryder Lyons, four-star TE Brock Harris, and standout OL Bott Mulitalo are anchoring the group. Ryder Lyons is the prize after he was sought after by many big-name programs. Oregon made a late push for Lyons, but BYU held on strong. The average star rating of ~88 and ongoing efforts signal this could become BYU’s most impactful class to date. Projections place them in the top–25 nationally as more commitments fall in place as the recruiting cycle continues.

Who’s Cooling Off

USC Trojans

Once holding the nation’s No. 1 class with 15 or more commitments, USC has slipped in recent composite rankings as rivals like Georgia and Texas surge ahead. Despite earlier wins with top‑250 prospects, they have cooled off a little bit as of late when it comes to getting more top-level recruits to commit. They are still considered in the top 5 by most sites.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State has one of the best rosters in the country and is fresh off making the CFP semifinals last season. Yet, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions haven't finished with a top-10 recruiting class since 2022. Penn State's current class is ranked around No. 16, with only one top-100 recruit committed in offensive tackle Kevin Brown. They have 12 four-star players in the class, but do not have a five-star player in its class right now. Having only picked up two commits in July, the momentum seems to be going the other way for this team, and another missed top 10 recruiting class is on the horizon.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

With a recruiting class that currently sits at No. 72 in the nation and ranks last in the Big Ten, Matt Rhule is still trying to bring the Cornhuskers back to glory. Coach Rhule usually known for his great recruiting habits, had two straight top-25 recruiting classes (highlighted by the 2024 class that included five-star QB Dylan Riola). Nebraska hasn’t had the same luck this recruiting class. Claude Mpouma (No. 185 nationally) and Danny Odem (No. 203 nationally) are the top-ranked prospects in the current class. After what seemed like a few years of positive momentum for this Cornhuskers team, 2026 seems to be the year of a fade.

National Standouts: Key Recruits & Commitments

The Cream of the Crop

Jackson Cantwell (OT, Miami): Miami landed the class’ top-rated player, a massive NIL pickup, and an elite lineman with national versatility. This tackle is a certified dawg and will quickly become a top-level talent in all of college football in a similar mold to Will Campbell from LSU. He’s in a good spot with Coach Cristobal, having the offensive linemen background.

Lamar Brown (DT, LSU): Elite interior lineman pledged to LSU in July, giving the Tigers momentum in Baton Rouge. LSU is gearing up to build the trenches and beef up those lines. LSU hasn’t had trouble recruiting in their backyard, and that continues to show, keeping him stateside.

Keisan Henderson (QB, Houston); Henderson has steadily climbed up the rankings and is considered by some as the number 2 QB just behind Faizon Brandon. Dual-threat QB with a ton of potential, picking the less-than-ideal spot for such a top-level talent like himself, but he’s sticking to his home state, which we’re seeing more of with some of these recruits. He chose Houston over some other elite programs such as Alabama, Texas A&M, and Arizona State, but kudos to him for picking the road less traveled by.

Zion Elee (EDGE, Maryland): Maryland’s elite edge presence, the highest-rated commit in program history. Give Maryland a lot of credit for keeping the top talent inside its home state. Had plenty of other offers elsewhere, but believes in the vision they presented to him. Refreshing to see a top recruit want to lead the change in a program.

Final Word

As of late July 2025, Georgia, Texas, LSU, and Oregon top the list of “hot” programs thanks to elite additions and sustained momentum. USC, Penn State, and Alabama, once dominant recruiting forces, are facing significant pressure to regain their footing with high-profile targets still available. These programs are used to dominating on a year in year out basis but still have plenty of time to rise.

Still plenty of time for programs to make a lasting case for these recruits on why they should choose them. With the recruiting war set to pause through August, the final months before the early signing period will shape how this high‑stakes 2026 cycle ultimately unfolds.

