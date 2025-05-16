Why Ohio State could soon be begging the Big Ten to add multiple ACC programs

At this point, Ohio State might need to start making a plea. Not to FOX, but to its own conference. Because if Buckeye fans ever want to escape the endless cycle of dreaded noon kickoffs, it’s time for Ohio State to beg the Big Ten to make a serious play for Clemson and Florida State.

Right now, the Big Ten has built a national footprint that stretches from Rutgers to USC, but one glaring hole remains—the Southeast. The conference has yet to crack into the heart of SEC country, and that’s a big reason why Ohio State continues to be the default headliner for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. There’s no one else in the Big Ten’s stable that consistently draws the numbers Ohio State — and a select other few programs do. So, week after week, they get stuck in the early time slot.

Want that to change? Time to bring in some help.

Clemson and Florida State are the answer

Enter Clemson and Florida State—two powerhouse brands that could take some of the noon spotlight off the Buckeyes if given the chance. Both programs are proven draws on TV. They’ve got history, fanbases that travel, and enough national appeal to headline any broadcast window.

Right now, they’re stuck in the ACC, but that leash is getting shorter. The league’s exit fees and grant of rights are still hefty, but after 2030, they drop significantly. That’s when things get interesting. The Big Ten knows this. One of their biggest strategic goals in the next few years should be laying the groundwork to scoop up a few of the ACC’s top brands—Clemson, Florida State, and maybe even UNC if they’re smart.

From a business perspective, it makes too much sense. Expanding into the Southeast gives the Big Ten access to massive new markets, adds high-profile games to its schedule, and, most importantly for Ohio State fans, spreads the burden of being the conference’s only consistent ratings giant.

You think FOX wouldn’t jump at the chance to throw Clemson-Florida State on Big Noon Kickoff? Of course they would. It gives them fresh inventory for that slot, while giving Ohio State a chance to breathe—and maybe, finally, get some of their biggest games into primetime.

It’s not about diminishing Ohio State’s brand. It’s about diversifying the conference’s offerings. Right now, every time the Big Ten needs a ratings bump, they go straight to the same well — Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan. But if Clemson and Florida State are in the fold? Suddenly, FOX has multiple more go-to matchups that can carry the noon window.

If Ohio State fans are tired of brunch-time kickoffs, the solution isn’t a state bill banning them. It’s Clemson. It’s Florida State. It’s giving FOX more reasons to spread the love.

