Why Stanford is an early favorite for the 2026 CFB cellar

Whether it be by having a reserved spot in the coaching carousel or not seeing more than four wins in a season since 2018, today’s Stanford Cardinal have certainly earned their reputation as a laughing stock—but what if I told you there's a serious threat of things getting even worse for the program? So bad, in fact, that it finishes 2026 as officially the worst in the entire Power 4?

The most glaring sign that such a distinction is possible lands on Stanford’s difficult schedule, and when considering my previous work on ACC teams doomed to struggle this fall, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, what likely will is the realization of just how difficult it is, especially by typical ACC standards.

Do me a favor: guess how many games the 2026 Cardinal will have against teams that finished with non-losing records last year. Six, seven…maybe eight? No, 11. That’s right, all but one of Stanford’s 2026 opponents are looking to follow up non-losing seasons, with the lone exception (Virginia Tech) recently receiving a huge upgrade at head coach and having the luxury of an unsettling home environment.

Speaking of which, by being a Pacific team in an Atlantic league, conference road games are something that hit Stanford harder than most other teams to begin with, only dampening its hope further.

So just to make sure we’ve got our ducks in a row here, the Cardinal are already several seasons removed from going positive while having zero solidity in their leadership, but are doomed to endure a 2026 slate that consists of virtually no one plagued by comparable agony—and they’ll be going through it with few fans in their corner, due to both the previous struggling and remaining as a geographical outcast in their conference.

Until I’m informed of some other squads that share such a unique extent of hardship, Stanford has to be one of this year’s strongest candidates to finish dead last in the Power 4 derby.