5 college football transfer wide receivers you need to know for 2025

The ever-present transfer portal is the target of every FBS football program in the country, looking for talent to fill positions of need.

These are the top five transfer wide receivers as the sport moves toward spring practice.

1. Kevin Coleman, Jr.

Missouri Tigers (from Miss. State)

5-foot-10, 175 lbs

In 2024, Coleman recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Coleman made 74 catches for over 900 yards and six TDs. In addition, he added 153 punt return yards. Coleman fills a void left behind by the departure of Luther Burden III, who declared for the NFL Draft.

Kevin Coleman makes a man miss and takes it to the house!#SHOWTIME | #HailState pic.twitter.com/do4Om7Nirs — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 8, 2024

2. De’Zhaun Stribling

Ole Miss Rebels (from Oklahoma State)

6-foot-2, 200 lbs

Lane Kiffin is at it again, raiding the portal for top talent. Stribling led Oklahoma State in receiving yards with 882 on 52 catches and scored six touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch. Stribling’s season-high was 174 yards on seven catches and two TDs in a 45-10 win over Tulsa. The Rebels lose three of their top receivers, so Stribling will be a welcome addition to the wide receiver room in Oxford.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE



DE'ZHAUN STRIBLING GOES UP OVERTOP THE WR FOR A TOUCHDOWN!!#OklahomaState leads by 14!#CollegeFootball #CFB



pic.twitter.com/G8Y2q9H7zx — SportsCastProductions (@SportsCastProd) September 14, 2024

3. Reggie Virgil

Texas Tech Red Raiders (from Miami (OH))

6-foot-4, 190 lbs

A big target who averaged almost 20 yards per catch, Virgil hauled in 41 catches for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Virgil scored at least one receiving touchdown in seven consecutive games.

Texas Tech is on fire 🔥🔥🔥



Reggie Virgil (@Therealreggie11) held offers from everyone in the country and decided to take his talents to West Texas. Extremely productive and will be a seamless fit in Mack Leftwich’s high-powered offense.pic.twitter.com/257xforx1P — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) December 14, 2024

Texas Tech invested millions in NIL to secure the commitments of 17 new players in the number one transfer class in the country, according to On3. Coach Joey McGuire and his staff are all in on putting a much-improved football team on the field in Lubbock.

4. Noah Thomas

Georgia Bulldogs (from Texas A&M)

6-foot-6, 200 lbs

The leading receiver for the Aggies in 2024, Thomas caught 39 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged almost 15 yards per catch. Twice last season, Thomas cracked the 100-yard mark receiving in a game, with his season-high of 124 yards on five catches coming in a 43-41 loss to Auburn.

Texas A&M WR Noah Thomas commits to GEORGIA. Massive get for the DAWGS.🔥



The former 4⭐️ 6’6” receiver scored 8 touchdowns for the Aggies in 2024. #GoDawgspic.twitter.com/W950xwQizv — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) January 7, 2025

With his height advantage, Thomas can high-point the ball with ease and create a substantial mismatch against smaller defenders.

5. Cam Vaughn

West Virginia Mountaineers (from Jacksonville State)

6-foot-2, 190 lbs

Vaughn led the Gamecocks in receiving in 2024, with 48 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16 yards per catch. Vaughn’s season-high came in the bowl game against Ohio, in which he caught nine balls for 183 yards and a touchdown.

Cam Vaughn finds a crease for the Gamecock touchdown and JAX State is on the board! pic.twitter.com/vwqQaB4Rq7 — The Get Back Coach (@TheGBCoach) December 20, 2024

Vaughn reunites with his former Jacksonville State and current West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez.