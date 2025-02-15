5 college football transfer wide receivers you need to know for 2025

The ever-present transfer portal is the target of every FBS football program in the country, looking for talent to fill positions of need.
These are the top five transfer wide receivers as the sport moves toward spring practice.
1. Kevin Coleman, Jr.
- Missouri Tigers (from Miss. State)
- 5-foot-10, 175 lbs
In 2024, Coleman recorded over 1,000 all-purpose yards. Coleman made 74 catches for over 900 yards and six TDs. In addition, he added 153 punt return yards. Coleman fills a void left behind by the departure of Luther Burden III, who declared for the NFL Draft.
2. De’Zhaun Stribling
- Ole Miss Rebels (from Oklahoma State)
- 6-foot-2, 200 lbs
Lane Kiffin is at it again, raiding the portal for top talent. Stribling led Oklahoma State in receiving yards with 882 on 52 catches and scored six touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch. Stribling’s season-high was 174 yards on seven catches and two TDs in a 45-10 win over Tulsa. The Rebels lose three of their top receivers, so Stribling will be a welcome addition to the wide receiver room in Oxford.
3. Reggie Virgil
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (from Miami (OH))
- 6-foot-4, 190 lbs
A big target who averaged almost 20 yards per catch, Virgil hauled in 41 catches for 816 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Virgil scored at least one receiving touchdown in seven consecutive games.
Texas Tech invested millions in NIL to secure the commitments of 17 new players in the number one transfer class in the country, according to On3. Coach Joey McGuire and his staff are all in on putting a much-improved football team on the field in Lubbock.
4. Noah Thomas
- Georgia Bulldogs (from Texas A&M)
- 6-foot-6, 200 lbs
The leading receiver for the Aggies in 2024, Thomas caught 39 passes for 574 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged almost 15 yards per catch. Twice last season, Thomas cracked the 100-yard mark receiving in a game, with his season-high of 124 yards on five catches coming in a 43-41 loss to Auburn.
With his height advantage, Thomas can high-point the ball with ease and create a substantial mismatch against smaller defenders.
5. Cam Vaughn
- West Virginia Mountaineers (from Jacksonville State)
- 6-foot-2, 190 lbs
Vaughn led the Gamecocks in receiving in 2024, with 48 catches for 803 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 16 yards per catch. Vaughn’s season-high came in the bowl game against Ohio, in which he caught nine balls for 183 yards and a touchdown.
Vaughn reunites with his former Jacksonville State and current West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez.