The College Football Playoff is the goal for FBS teams each year. It brings prestige, a recruiting boost, and increased funding for NIL and the transfer portal.

The 2026 College football season is just under two months away, and fall camp is even closer, with the earliest teams reporting by the end of July.

Even with Texas Tech no longer a guarantee to make the CFP, the Red Raiders will be formidable, as will BYU, Houston, Utah, Arizona, and TCU. And the middle of the conference should be strong, with Baylor, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State in the mix.

With that in mind, here are the games that will determine the Big 12's chances at a CFP bid in 2026:

The 5 biggest clashes in the Big 12

Honorable mentions: Oregon at Oklahoma State (September 12th), Arizona State at Texas A&M (September 12th), Baylor at Houston (November 28th)

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) hands off the ball to running back Dean Connors (44) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Texas Tech at Houston, September 18th

With both teams coming off strong seasons, this matchup will determine if Texas Tech (12-2 in 2025) is able to keep things rolling towards another CFP berth or if Houston (10-3 in 2025) is ready to ascend in the conference pecking order.

QB Connor Weigman returns for the Cougars, and top transfer RB Makhi Hughes should complement him nicely. Both could be dark horse Heisman candidates this year.

For Texas Tech, this should be an early test for whoever replaces Brendan Sorsby at quarterback. Will Hammond is not likely to be available until late September, so newcomer Kirk Francis or redshirt freshman Lloyd Jones III will likely get the keys to a stacked team that returns six offensive starters and five on defense, along with a slew of incoming transfers.

Apr 25, 2026; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Chaz Smith (26) tries to tackle Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Logan Saldate (19) during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. BYU at Notre Dame, October 17th

The Cougars have a returning QB in Bear Bachmeier, who burst on the scene as a freshman last year to lead BYU (12-2) to the doorstep of the CFP.

Notre Dame returns 15 starters and has reloaded in recruiting and the portal, and with a chip on their shoulder, the BYU game is a statement opportunity to show they belong in the CFP conversation.

The same applies to the Cougars - there's nothing like a win over a nationally renowned program to give you a resume boost in the CFP standings.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Houston at Utah, October 24th

Houston, should they defeat Texas Tech in Week 3, could be unbeaten by this point of the season, and a win over the Utes (11-2 in 2025) would bolster their playoff resume at the perfect time.

Utah has a Week Three matchup with Arkansas, but otherwise has a manageable schedule before the Houston game. Returning QB Devon Dampier and RB Wayshawn Parker lead the way, but the Utes lost a lot in the offseason, and a strong Houston team could prove too much for them.

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter during the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. BYU at Utah, November 7th

The Holy War should again be a ranked matchup, with both BYU and Utah having CFP aspirations in 2026. Each team returns a starting QB and RB, the backbones of successful offenses a year ago. Both suffered humiliating losses to the eventual Big 12 champion, Texas Tech (twice, in BYU's case).

With neither team facing TT this year, one obstacle is removed from their path. But the rivalry with each other still exists as the biggest game on the schedule. BYU has won the last three matchups, and Utah won the prior nine meetings, so there's definitely a lot on the line - bragging rights, the Big 12, and the CFP.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire lifts the trophy as confetti starts to fall after the Red Raiders beat BYU 34-7 in Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. TCU at Texas Tech, November 26th

While other rivalry games get more attention, TCU vs. Texas Tech is one of the hottest ones in college football. The schools have played 67 times in the last century, Texas Tech having a slight advantage at 33 wins, 31 losses, and 3 ties.

TCU (9-4 in 2025) has owned the rivalry over the last decade, with a 6-3 advantage over Tech in that time, and the Horned Frogs want to get back to competing for Big 12 championships and beyond.

TT needs every win they can get, even as the defending champs in the Big 12. Everyone's gunning for them this year, and this will be one of the last chances to impress the committee.