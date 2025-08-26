Arch Manning headlines the 10 questions that could determine Week 1

College Football's Week 0 is always fun as it kicks starts the season but, everyone has been eyeing Week 1 of the season. This season there's an incredible slate of games that could give us some instant classics and will have a massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. Between games like Texas Vs Ohio State, Alabama Vs Florida State, LSU Vs Clemson, and Notre Dame Vs Miami, Week 1 may be the best slate of the season.

The part of Week 1 being a loaded slate that's always the most interesting is the fact that it's the first time we'll see these teams this season. As rosters turnover more often than ever with the transfer portal, it's hard to fully evaluate these teams until you see them on the field.

When the games kick off this weekend, these 10 questions could determine the outcome of the week and the entire season.

Is Arch Manning as good as advertised?

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, all anyone wants to talk about is Texas QB Arch Manning. Whether it's because of his last name, the fact that he was a 5-star recruit, or because of the flashes he's shown in limited playing time, everyone is buying in on Texas' potential with Arch Manning at the helm.

NFL Draft analysts are mocking Manning to get selected first overall while College analysts are predicting he'll win the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship. The biggest question is if Arch Manning is actually good enough to live up to the lofty expectations.

If Arch Manning lives up to the hype, the Texas Longhorns may be an unstopable force with one of the Nation's best defenses on the other side of the football. If Arch Manning falls short of the expectations, Texas still has the pieces to go on a run to the Playoff but, with a new receiving core it could keep Texas from winning the National Championship.

Is Hugh Freeze gone by the end of the season?

After using the transfer portal to address the quarterback position along with filling a few other holes, the expectation is that the Auburn Tigers should be much better and should have a chance at competing for a College Football Playoff bid. While Auburn expects to compete in SEC play, their first big matchup comes to start the season when they take on Baylor.

The Bears are coming off of an 8-5 season which doesn't paint the full picture of their season as they won their final 6 regular season games before losing to LSU in the Texas Bowl. The oddsmakers are buying in on the Baylor Bears projecting this will be a one possession game. If Hugh Freeze opens the season with a loss, it'll only make the conversation around him being fired much louder.

Is Mike Norvell officially on the hot seat?

There's no other way to put it, the Florida State Seminoles 2024 season was a complete and utter failure and the type of season that can't ever happen at Florida State. Heading into the 2025 season, the Seminoles aren't expected to go on a deep run as everyone has massive questions with this roster. The fanbase isn't expecting Florida State to upset Alabama but, if the Seminoles get embarrassed it could put Mike Norvell firmly on the hot seat.

Is Ty Simpson a truck or a trailer?

With Jalen Milroe now off to the NFL, Kalen DeBoer hands the keys to the offense to veteran Ty Simpson. The Crimson Tide are loaded at every position but, the biggest question is whether or not Ty Simpson can do what it takes to lead the team to another National Championship. If Ty Simpson can lift this team, Alabama is going to be one of the toughest outs in the Country while if the team has to pull him along for the ride, it may be a tougher task for Alabama especially with a tough schedule.

Does Brian Kelly finally have a competent defense at LSU?

The past few seasons have seen the LSU Tigers let down by their defense as the offense reached historic levels in 2023. The defense took a step forward last season in the first season with Blake Baker leading the group and this offseason, Brian Kelly's staff went out and added the key pieces to make this a SEC Championship level defense.

The first game of the season comes against a Clemson team with a potential Heisman Trophy winner in Cade Klubnik and a trio of elite wide receivers. If LSU's defense can answer the bell in the season opener, it'll prove that Brian Kelly's team is finally a serious contender.

Are Matt Rhule and Nebraska going to prove they're going to be a contender this season?

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers had to battle last season just to make a bowl game but, the team was finally able to break their streak. This season the Huskers should be improved as Dylan Raiola now has a full season under his belt and should take a significant jump. The first week of the season should tell us a ton about this team as Cincinatti is sneakily one of the most talented teams in the Big 12.

Is Dabo Swinney going to cement his legacy in 2025?

Dabo Swinney is already one of the greatest coaches of a generation but, if he's able to win a 3rd National Championship at Clemson he quickly lands in the debate as one of the greatest coaches of All-Time. This Clemson team is absolutley loaded with 5 projected first round picks which makes this team look like Swinney's best groups. Opening the season against a team like LSU will reveal just how talented this team is especially if they reverse their fortunes after getting blown out by Georgia in the opener last season.

Did Nico Iamaleava make a massive mistake?

The biggest story of the offseason was Nico Iamaleava shockingly deciding late in the Spring to transfer after a NIL disagreement. Many believe Iamaleava overplayed his hand and it resulted in him returning home to play for UCLA. As the Bruins open the season against a talented Utah team, we could quickly find out that Iamaleava is elevating UCLA or that the Bruins aren't talented enough for him to rebound.

Which version of Carson Beck is Miami getting?

After an injury ended his season at Georgia, Carson Beck entered the transfer portal landing at Miami where he'll succeed Cam Ward. On paper it's a massive addition for Miami but, last season Beck didn't always live up to the hype he had coming into the season. This season if Miami is going to have another explosive offensive year, Beck will need to cut down on his turnovers while improving his completion percentage. If Beck can become a more consistent player, Miami could be in the mix for the College Football Playoff once again.

Is CJ Carr able to manage Notre Dame's offense?

After a trip to the National Championship Game, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a spirited quarterback battle as they tried to replace Riley Leonard and CJ Carr was declared the winner. While Carr is a talented quarterback, he won't need to be superman as he's playing behind a loaded offensive line with the Nation's best running back Jeremiyah Love and an improved WR room. If CJ Carr is able to take care of the football, Notre Dame should pick up an impressive Week 1 win over Miami.

