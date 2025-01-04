CFP Spotlight: Texas, Ohio State surge toward the Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes are headed back to the Cotton Bowl for the second consecutive post-season, this time to battle the Texas Longhorns who will certainly enjoy a “home-field” advantage on January 10 at Jerry’s World (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-2)

The Longhorns are coming off a “too close for comfort” 39-31 overtime victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils as Texas could barely fend off the one-man wrecking crew for ASU, Cam Skattebo. Skattebo accounted for 242 total yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 passing TD, and a 2-point conversion to earn the Peach Bowl MVP award.

However, ASU’s playoff mission ended when Texas DB Andrew Mukuba intercepted a Sam Leavitt pass in the second overtime period to secure victory for the Longhorns.

After rushing for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a first-round win over Clemson, the Sun Devils sharpened their pitchforks and held the Longhorns backfield to just 53 yards on 30 carries and 1 TD on the ground, an abysmal 1.77 yards per carry average.

Against ASU, quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran for a score. But he threw yet another INT, his fifth pick in four games. In addition, Arizona State sacked Ewers three times.

Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden shined against ASU as he hauled in 7 of Ewers’ passes for 149 yards and a TD, and the Longhorns punt returner Silas Bolden took one to the house 75 yards for another score.

No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2)

The Ohio State offense ran out of the tunnel and ran over the Ducks, racking up 500 yards of total offense and jumping out to a 34-8 lead at the half.

Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard threw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 of which went to receiver Jeremiah Smith (7 catches, 187 yards). Running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed only 8 times for 94 yards and 2 scores.

The Buckeyes defense held the high-octane offense of the No.1 seeded Oregon Ducks to -23 yards rushing and 276 total yards in the Grandaddy of them all, the Rose Bowl. Ohio State sacked Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel eight times and recorded 13 tackles for loss. Cody Simon stood out for the Buckeyes defense with 11 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss.

Texas wins if…

The Texas defense will have to get in the facemask of Will Howard and disrupt the passing game, something that Oregon failed to do (zero sacks by the Ducks). The Longhorns will need to be balanced on offense to keep the Ohio State defense honest and in their lanes.

Texas will need Blue and Wisener from the Clemson game to show up for Act II. And, Ewers must cut down on the mistakes, i.e. throwing the ball to the other team. Another special teams touchdown wouldn’t hurt either.

If the Longhorns can do that with one of the best play callers in college football in Steve Sarkisian, then the eyes of Texas will once again be on the City of Atlanta with Georgia on their mind and a national championship clearly in their sights.

On defense, Jahde Barron, Michael Taafe and Andrew Mukuba will have to shut down Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka and limit their production. Anthony Hill Jr. will have to take Chip Kelly’s offensive clipboard and break into pieces over his helmet.

Ohio State wins if…

The Buckeyes will punch their ticket to Atlanta if they can dominate the line of scrimmage as they did against the Ducks in Pasadena.

If they have Ewers running for his life all around Jerry’s World, then it will be a long day for the Longhorns.

If the Buckeyes throw the Texas running game in a hole and then cover it up and leave it for dead, then the Texas equipment staff might start loading up the team busses at halftime.

Ohio State is currently a 6-point favorite over Texas in this game.