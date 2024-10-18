Clemson LB Barrett Carter makes bold declaration for CFB Playoff
Clemson LB Barrett Carter came back to Tiger Town with more goals on his mind than just improving his NFL Draft stock.
Barrett Carter’s return to Clemson for his senior season isn’t just about playing another year of college football; it’s about proving something much bigger. Speaking confidently during a press conference this week, Carter made it clear that he has his sights set high: "I didn’t come back here to just win a bowl game," he said via Clemson Sports Talk.
Standing at 6'2" and weighing in at 230 pounds, Carter has been a defensive force for Clemson ever since his days at North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Back then, it seemed like Clemson’s place in the College Football Playoff was a given, but things have changed. After three-straight seasons without a playoff appearance, Clemson is sitting pretty at the halfway point of this season.
Clemson is currently 5-1 and undefeated in ACC play, and Carter’s leadership on defense has been crucial to the team’s success. But for him, it’s about more than just winning games—it’s about setting a standard.
"Coach Swinney always says, good teams win at home, but great teams win on the road," Carter explained. "That’s what we’re trying to prove—that we’re a great team. That we can be special."
This season, Carter said he has been focused on improving Clemson’s red-zone defense, a crucial aspect that can make or break a game. "I think it all begins with practice habits," Carter said in the interview, noting that the team treats every red-zone drill in practice like it’s the real thing. "You have to really act like, as our coaches say, you’re defending a blade of grass."
That level of urgency has paid off, with Clemson’s defense tightening up when it matters most, securing stops that have swung momentum in their favor.
Despite some setbacks from last season and the early loss to Georgia, Carter insists that the team’s motivation doesn’t stem from any sense of revenge and that they are taking it day-by-day. "Our motivation comes from within and just comes from the love that we have for the game," he said.
Though many left Clemson for dead following a brutal opening season loss to Georgia, the Tigers have been impressive in their last five games. The offense — behind names like Cade Klubnik, Phil Mafah, Antonio Williams, Jake Briningstool, and Bryant Wesco — has come alive and the Tigers look like a night-and-day different team from what we saw in Atlanta back in August.
In the last five, Clemson has been on a tear, with its closest game being a 29-13 road victory over Florida State in a matchup that was never in doubt. The Tigers — ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll — have been putting away opponents early and they have ascended to the top of oddsmakers' most likely teams to win the ACC Championship.
Even if Clemson doesn't win the ACC Championship, most national analysts have the Tigers nabbing an at-large berth. But, there's a lot of football to be played before that point.
Clemson will be at home this weekend against Virginia before getting its second bye week. The Tigers will then go on a stretch that will determine the trajectory of their season, with a home game against Louisville and then two road tilts against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. There is a decent chance that all three of these teams could potentially be ranked depending on how things shake out between now and their matchup with Clemson.
Regardless, the Tigers seem to have a different gear this season. The offense, which has been a shell of its former self since Trevor Lawrence left, has come alive. Clemson looks explosive and much of that is a credit to Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley, but also the game seemingly slowing down for Cade Klubnik. It also doesn't hurt that the Tigers finally have a full room of wide receivers after injuries stifled the room in both 2022 and 2023.
Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what Clemson is capable of doing down the stretch of the season. The Tigers seem to be on a collision course with the Miami Hurricanes for the ACC Championship, but this is college football and nothing is a given. Of course, no one knows that better than Dabo Swinney and his veteran leadership, which includes Barrett Carter.
Clemson and Virginia will kickoff at 12 p.m. on the ACC Network.