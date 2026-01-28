Miami Hurricanes Transfer Portal Report Card: Mario Cristobal shifts the identity

After falling just short in the National Championship Game, Mario Cristobal was faced with the task of once again retooling this roster for another deep postseason run. Stars like Rueben Bain Jr, Akheem Mesidor, Francis Mauigoa, and many more are all off to the NFL leaving behind massive holes that needed to be addressed in the Transfer Portal.

The biggest hole that lingered was at quarterback as Carson Beck was out of eligibility while Miami didn't have a clear replacement plan on the roster. While Cristobal couldn't focus on the Transfer Portal until the end of the season, he ended up putting together a class that gives the Canes a new look and a higher ceiling in 2026.

Grading Mario Cristobal's Transfer Portal class

Most Important Addition: Darian Mensah

Carson Beck is off to the NFL, and it left Miami looking for a third straight quarterback out of the Transfer Portal. Darian Mensah's late entry into the Transfer Portal proved to be key for the Miami Hurricanes as it gave the team an answer to their problem out of nowhere. In his lone season at Duke, Darian Mensah finished second in the ACC in yards and touchdowns, giving the Hurricanes an elite quarterback once again.

Most Impactful Addition: Damon Wilson II

This offseason, Miami loses two elite edge rushers to the NFL Draft as Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor depart. It's impossible to replace that caliber of player, but Miami made a step in the right direction, landing Damon Wilson II. After starting his career at Georgia, Wilson transferred into Missouri and emerged as an elite pass rusher racking up 9 sacks making him a massive addition for the Canes.

Sleeper Addition: Omar Thornton

Part of what made Miami's defense so dominant this offseason were all the additions they made in the secondary. This season at Boston College, Omar Thornton racked up 82 tackles making him a nice player to add to this secondary. Thornton will need to continue to grow in pass coverage, but he's shown the flashes of being a potential elite playmaker.

Highest Upside Addition: Jarquez Carter

Miami didn't add a ton of pieces that weren't established stars, but they did make a high upside addition in Ohio State defensive lineman Jarquez Carter. Last year, Carter was a highly sought after 4-star recruit out of Florida, signing with Ohio State. The Hurricanes will look to develop Carter which is a solid bet with the job they've done developing players in the trenches.

Biggest Loss: Joshisa Trader

Miami didn't lose a ton of pieces that they needed back, but they would've liked to hang onto a few players that they could've developed. Joshisa Trader is one of the players that the team would've liked to keep as they're tasked with replacing a handful of veteran weapons. Trader caught 13 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown this season and could've grown into a bigger role.

Offensive Grade: A+

The Hurricanes hit one of the biggest home runs possible, landing Darian Mensah to lead the offense next season. Mensah allows Miami to get back to the high-flying offense we saw during the 2024 season. Adding an elite wide receiver in Cooper Barkate to pair with Malachi Toney only makes this offense even harder to slow down.

Defensive Grade: B

Landing Damon Wilson II changes the outlook of Miami's defensive front, giving the team an elite pass rusher. Aside from adding Wilson, this team didn't do a ton on the defensive end as they'll look to returning pieces to step up and fill the holes.

Overall Grade: A

Mario Cristobal has shown an ability to shift his team's identity going from the high powered offense in 2024 to a tougher physical team in 2025. Adding Darian Mensah brings back explosive offense to Miami which is crucial as this roster won't be nearly as talented in the trenches. With better quarterback play, this team has a much higher ceiling, but the floor will be decided by the younger players, and how they develop.