Miami's fatal flaw that will keep them from returning to the national championship game

The 2025 college football season was almost the perfect year for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. While the team did suffer two regular season losses, Cristobal got his team into the College Football Playoff for the first time making a run to the National Championship Game. After a long stretch as a dormant power in the college football landscape, "The U" finally looks to be back.

Given how close the Canes came to winning it all, Mario Cristobal and his team will be pushing to make it back and get redemption. Miami has attacked the Transfer Portal while recruiting at a high enough level under Cristobal that this team will be one of the best in the ACC, but one flaw could derail their chances at redemption.

Miami's major turnover in the trenches could derail their title hopes

One of the biggest reasons for Miami's turnaround wasn't the flash that we had seen with some of the best teams in Hurricanes history. Instead, the team resembled their former head coach who played offensive line for the Canes as they dominated teams in the trenches. One of the strengths of every Mario Cristobal led team has been their play on both lines and this season showed it.

This offseason, Mario Cristobal faces one of the toughest challenges as he replaces some truly elite pieces in the trenches. The trio of offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and edge rushers Rueben Bain Jr and Akheem Mesidor are all expected to be 1st Round Picks this offseason. Add in replacing offensive tackle Markel Bell, Center James Brockermeyer, and Guard Anez Cooper and the offensive line will look vastly different.

The Canes did make a major splash in the Transfer Portal going out and landing Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II which will help replace some pass rush production. Miami has a former 5-star Marquise Lightfoot waiting in the wings to help on the opposite side.

While Damon Wilson and the rest of Miami's defensive line talent could put together an impressive season, it's going to be almost impossible to replicate what we saw this past season. Bain and Mesidor were constantly dominating not only as pass rushers, but against the run and everyone is going to need to contribute in a big way.

The offensive line has some former highly rated recruits including incoming 5-star Jackson Cantwell giving Mario Cristobal plenty of pieces to choose from. The talent level may not drop off in a big way, but the lack of continuity could prove to be an issue especially early in the season.

Mario Cristobal's identity is in the trenches which will make this offseason one where he'll need to be at his best. Miami is going to have all the playmakers to make a deep College Football Playoff run, but if the team can't play at a high level in the trenches, Cristobal more than anyone will know just how hard it will be to win.