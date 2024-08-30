Day 1 of college football's Week 1 full of stunning blowouts and unsurprising let downs
By Sam Fariss
The first day of a five-day-long "weekend" has wrapped up and it was filled with jaw-dropping scoreboards and somewhat (un)surprising disappointments.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman started his career-ending or career-saving season with a complete domination of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Pittman and the Razorbacks walked away with 10 touchdowns and completed the 70-0 shutout after four quarters of both offensive and defensive prowess.
Just moments later, No. 11 Missouri and No. 22 Kansas pulled off blowouts of their own.
The Jayhawks demolished the Lindenwood Lions 48-3 while the Tigers pulled off a 51-0 shutout of the Murray State Racers.
Unranked Tulane hosted the SE Louisiana Lions and treated its visitors to a 52-0 demolition.
Despite a slow start for Central Florida and quarterback KJ Jefferson, the UCF Knights' defense came through to help its team pull off the 57-3 blowout.
The Alabama-Birmingham Blazers slaughtered the Alcorn State Braves in a stunning 41-3 win for their season opener.
In Cam Rising's return to the college football field, the Utah Utes blew past the Southern Utah Thunderbirds to start their season with a 49-0 victory.
Even the Illinois Fighting Illini got their big win of the week from their matchup with Eastern Illinois. The Fighting Illini walked away with a resounding 45-0 victory over their in-state opponent.
On the other side of the coin, there were a few disappointing showings for some headline-worthy teams.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes hosted the North Dakota State Bisons and struggled to slow down their opponents' offense.
While Colorado walked away with the victory, the minimal point differential of the 31-26 win wasn't convincing for the Buffaloes' redemption campaign.
Similarly, No. 23 NC State struggled to put up points in the first three quarters against the Western Carolina Catamounts.
The Wolfpack's saving grace was the fourth quarter when the team seemed to find its footing, putting up 21 points to earn the 38-21 win.
In the lowest-scoring games of the night, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Minnesota Golden Gophers both struggled to put points on the board.
At the end of four quarters, the ACC-Big Ten match-up ended with a final score of just 19-17 and UNC headed home victorious.
Beyond the shutouts, blowouts, and eke-outs, there were a couple of hundred-yard plays (yes, more than one).
Bowling Green kicked off their season with a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Falcons' 41-17 victory over Fordham.
In Tulane's deconstruction of SE Louisiana, Rayshawn Pleasant snagged a touchdown pass attempt out of the air and brought it all the way to the opposite end zone for a 100-yard pick-six.