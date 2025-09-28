Power Ranking the SEC: Kirby Smart's keeps seeing ghosts against Alabama

Week 5 of the College Football season was one of the weeks the fans looked at when the schedules were set and expected an exciting weekend. The teams delivered especially in the SEC where there were massive matchups between Alabama and Georgia as well as LSU and Ole Miss while drama boiled up in just about every game the league played.

At this point, every team in the conference has played a conference game except for Texas which makes it easy to start judging how these teams stack up against each other. Big wins for Alabama and Ole Miss have each flying up the Power Rankings in the SEC while losses for teams like Arkansas and Kentucky are just another note in a long season.

Georgia's stunning loss crowns a new top team in the SEC (and no it's not Alabama)

After a disaster loss to Memphis last weekend, things only got worse for Sam Pittman in an embarrassing showing against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish marched down the field over and over again as the defense continues to look like one of the worst units in the Country. The only thing preventing Sam Pittman from being fired is the fact that his buyout falls if he continues to lose.

Cutter Boley looked like he could be the solution at quarterback against Eastern Michigan but, SEC play came back around and it was another underwhelming showing for the Wildcats offense. The offense gifted the Gamecocks 14 points in the first half and it's impossible for this team to win when they give the ball away like they did in this game.

The Florida Gators spent this week on the bye and it couldn't have come at a better time after three losses in a row to USF, LSU, and Miami. Billy Napier and his staff feel like they need to make a last stand as it's near a forgone conclusion that he'll be fired after this season. Next weekend, the Gators will have a chance to pick up a big win against a Texas Longhorns team that hasn't clicked on offense.

While everyone at Auburn expected the offense to make a big leap going from Payton Thorne to Jackson Arnold, this is still the same team with the same issues as last season. Arnold only passed for 124 yards on 32 attempts while holding onto the ball way too long resulting in 5 sacks. The defense continues to be exciting but, when the offense can only score 10 points it's impossible to win.

It's always hard to come away as a winner in a game you lost but, on Saturday the Mississippi Bulldogs proved they're leaps and bounds better than they were last season. The Bulldogs' rushing attack was dominant led by prized offseason addition Fluff Bothwell who picked up 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jeff Lebby has this team competing in big games and it should go a long way in building this program long term.

Shane Beamer's team desperately needed to get into the win column in SEC play and on Saturday Night, Kentucky was the perfect solution. The Wildcats offense gave away 14 points in the first half on South Carolina defensive scores and that alone would've been enough to win the game. LaNorris Sellers didn't post impressive numbers but, he did look more like the player we all expect him to be.

Early on as Utah State's offense was driving on the Commodores, it looked like it could be one of those days with upsets. In the second half, the Commodores woke up and put this game on ice going on a 24-0 run to put this out of reach. Diego Pavia had a stellar day with 400 total yards and 6 touchdowns with just one interception leading this offense to victory. Pavia and his team get their biggest test next week when they take on Alabama looking to pull of the unthinkable once again.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns had the weekend off after ripping off three straight wins over inferior opponents. The final game of this three game stretch was the most encouraging but, stepping back into SEC play will be a serious test. The Florida Gators defense has played tough despite the record and if Arch Manning can't impress in this one the Longhorns will be looking at another loss.

While it took getting a stop in overtime, the Tennessee Volunteers escape Starkville with a win over Mississippi State to get into the win column in SEC play. Joey Aguilar had a shaky day throwing a pair of interceptions but, the offense overcame it with the biggest run of the game in overtime. Josh Heupel's team is still playing without a ton of players who are dealing with injuries and when they get healthy, this team should hit another level especially on defense.

The LSU Tigers offense had been a concern for most of the season and on Saturday Afternoon it cost them against Ole Miss. Garrett Nussmeier continues to struggle and you have to start wondering if his injury is worse than everyone is letting on. Caden Durham being injured and injuries on the offensive line hurt an already struggling rushing attack as LSU only averaged 2.2 yards per carry. The defense didn't have its best game but, it's impossible to blame them when LSU's offense left them on the field for most of this game.

The Oklahoma Sooners are on the bye this weekend after their big won over Auburn and it couldn't have come at a better time as John Mateer underwent surgery for an injury to his throwing hand. The expected timetable for return is 2-3 weeks which means he'll miss the Kent State game while the Red River Rivalry game is in question. Without Mateer, Oklahoma is counting on Michael Hawkins and if he has to play against Texas, it'll be a massive drop off and could result in a loss. Oklahoma is far better than the 6th best team in the SEC but, until John Mateer returns it's hard to rank them much higher.

While their blowout victory came over UMass, the Missouri Tigers continue to impress week after week. Ahmad Hardy continues to look like the Heisman front runner adding 130 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground to his impressive totals. Beau Pribula was an efficient 26-29 passing for 241 yards and a score but, did throw an interception. Eli Drinkwitz and his team go on the bye and then face an Alabama team that's starting to put it all together.

Lane Kiffin has his statement victory as the Rebels got revenge after a heartbreaking loss to LSU in overtime last season. Trinidad Chambliss has to be the quarterback going forward as he gave the Tigers trouble all night with only one bad play on an interception. The defensive line kept getting pressure rushing three which allowed the defensive backs to bottle an explosive LSU passing attack.

There's just something about facing Alabama that sinks the Georgia Bulldogs as Kirby Smart dropped yet another game to the Crimson Tide. Georgia was getting whatever they wanted running the football but, a fumble by Nate Frazier was the lone turnover of the game and the difference in the game. The Bulldogs defense snapped back into rhythm holding Alabama off the scoreboard in the second half but, allowing 24 in the first half cost them the game.

There's just something about playing Georgia for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they continue to dominate the rivalry with Georgia. Ty Simpson and the offense came out red hot scoring 24 points in the first half and it proved to be enough. The Bulldogs dominated Alabama running the ball for 6.9 yards per carry but, the defense slowed the passing attack and got key stops when they needed them most. The Florida State loss may be the best thing that hap

The Texas A&M Aggies couldn't get much going on offense but, it didn't matter as the defense was incredible. The Aggies held Jackson Arnold to 124 yards while sacking him 5 times. Auburn was only able to manage 2.2 yards per carry as the Aggies made Auburn 1 dimensional. It wasn't the best game for Texas A&M but, every SEC win is important especially as everyone around the Country racks up losses.

