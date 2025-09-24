Ranking the 10 most riveting games on the College Football Week 5 schedule

Week 5 of the College Football season has arrived and it's one of those weekend's that fans circled when the schedule was put together. This weekend gives us everything from rivalry games to massive conference tilts, and Top 10 showdowns. While it's still early in the season, this is truly a weekend where the race for the College Football Playoff and each conference is heavily shaped.

As most teams have played at least three or four games, we're starting to get a great idea of where each team stands. Leaving the weekend, we'll certainly have some shocking upsets, more hot seat talk, and a ton of debate over which team is the best in the Country.

The 10 storyline games everyone should keep an eye on in Week 5

10. UCLA Bruins Vs Northwestern Wildcats

This weekend, we'll get our first look at the UCLA Bruins after DeShaun Foster's firing which will make it interesting to see how the team responds. While it was clear Foster wasn't ready to be a Head Coach but, the roster lacks the talent to compete in the Big Ten. If UCLA loses this game, they truly have a chance to go winless which would be a new low for the program.

Northwestern may have their own turnover this offseason as David Braun could find himself on the hot seat if the Wildcats have another bad season. This is one of the last chances for Northwestern to have an advantage in a matchup and they need to win this game.

9. #11 Indiana Hoosiers Vs Iowa Hawkeyes

The Indiana Hoosiers just came out and answered every question dominating Illinois in truly shocking fashion. Fernando Mendoza is now the Heisman front runner and all signs point toward this season's team being much better than the group we saw make the College Football Playoff in Curt Cignetti's first season.

Iowa has proven time and time again that even when they appear to be fully outmatched and the far inferior team, they can win a big game. The Hawkeyes offense was expected to be much improved with a proven playmaker in Mark Gronowski at quarterback but, that hasn't been the case. The path for the Hawkeyes is once again playing their ball control and field position style of play but, Indiana's offense may just have the upside to make this a blowout.

8. #22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Every game from this point on for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a must win after starting the season with losses to Miami and Texas A&M. Marcus Freeman's team got off the mat last weekend against Purdue but, this team still has a ton of concerns which make them vulnerable. Chris Ash's defense hasn't been impressive and in this game, it could be exposed.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are coming off of back to back losses including a disaster loss to Memphis. Sam Pittman is now back on the hot seat but, if he's able to win this game it would take a ton of pressure off of him for the time being. The Arkansas Razorbacks offense has flashed the ability at time to take advantage of a weaker defense like Notre Dame's.

7. #1 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs Washington Huskies

The defending National Champions are finally back in action after their bye week and it could be their biggest test of the season. While Texas' defense gave the Buckeyes fits, Washington has the explosive talent on offense that could make Ohio State win a track meet. This game could be decided in the trenches where Ohio State has a clear talent advantage but, the Huskies can certainly push this team.

6. #21 USC Trojans Vs #23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are starting to look like the team everyone expected when he was hired as the defense has made the improvements to win in the Big Ten. Jayden Maiava looks like a Heisman contender at quarterback while running back Waymond Jordan is quietly emerging as one of the best in the Country.

Bret Bielema's team came into the season as a playoff hopeful returning most of their core from an impressive team last season. The Fighting Illini just suffered a crushing loss as Indiana embarrassed them and how they respond is going to be telling. This team could still turn things around and make the Playoff but, it'll need to start with winning this game.

5. Baylor Bears Vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

For the first time in 21 seasons, Mike Gundy won't be leading the Oklahoma State Cowboys into battle as he was fired on Tuesday Afternoon. The timing of the move came as a surprise as the Cowboys lost on Friday yet, Gundy lasted until Tuesday. It's always interesting to watch how a team responds to their coach being fired as it could end up getting even worse or the team could play inspired.

The Baylor Bears came into the season with hopes of making the College Football Playoff and winning the Big 12 but, they're already 2-2 with a loss in league play. Dave Aranda isn't safe from the hot seat and if Baylor loses this game he'll be in some trouble.

4. Auburn Tigers Vs #9 Texas A&M Aggies

After a tough loss to Oklahoma last weekend, Hugh Freeze has to get his team to flush it from their minds as they have another massive matchup against Texas A&M. The Tigers offense had trouble getting anything going against Oklahoma and they'll need to hit on the big plays they missed last weekend to have a chance.

While Texas A&M doesn't have the same level of defense as Oklahoma they can test Auburn in a different way as their offense is one of the best in the Country. Marcel Reed is a Heisman front runner and with weapons like KC Concepcion and Mario Craver the Aggies are going to light up the scoreboard every week. Picking up a win over Auburn would add another resume building win to the Aggies resume putting them well on their way to earning a bid.

3. #4 LSU Tigers Vs #13 Ole Miss Rebels

The last time we saw the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels facing off, the Tigers won in an overtime thriller on a great play from Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy. The teams have changed up a ton but, this matchup should give us another incredible game.

The biggest story for the LSU Tigers has been their rebuilt defense as Brian Kelly went out and brought in the pieces to make Blake Baker's defense work and it's been the biggest reason they're 4-0. The offense has had struggles this season but, after working through a ton against Southeastern Louisiana, the Tigers could be ready to break out of their slump.

The Ole Miss Rebels have the best problem a team could have as they have two great options at quarterback as Trinidad Chambliss has been incredible with Austin Simmons sidelined. The biggest issue for Ole Miss in this game when it's all said and done is not having the high end elite pieces that can change a game like LSU has but, you never know who could rise to the occasion.

2. #17 Alabama Crimson Tide Vs #5 Georgia Bulldogs

Every time Alabama and Georgia meet, it's an instant classic and on Saturday Night, Kalen DeBoer heads to Athens for the first time. While Alabama has picked up two wins since, the last time we saw the Crimson Tide in a big game, they looked outmatched by Florida State. Kalen DeBoer has always been able to get his team up for the big games and with Ty Simpson improving we could see a much better showing.

On the Georgia side, Kirby Smart finally gets to host Alabama at home which could end up being what he needs to change his fortune against the Tide. The last time we saw Georgia they picked up a massive win over Tennessee and if the defense cleaned up their mistakes during the bye week, they could be well on their way to the College Football Playoff with the resume they've built.

1. #6 Oregon Ducks Vs #3 Penn State Nittany Lions

During the early portion of the season, Oregon and Penn State have looked like world beaters but, they haven't been tested either. Penn State's played Nevada, FIU, and Villanova while Oregon's faced Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Oregon State all of which aren't nearly good enough to test these squads.

On Saturday Night, we'll find out just how good each program is and everyone will be watching to see if James Franklin can finally win a big game. Dante Moore has looked like one of the best quarterbacks in the Country but, can he do it against a defense like Penn State's? Will all of the wide receivers Penn State brought in finally help Drew Allar in a big game? This weekend, one of these teams will have the inside track for the College Football Playoff while the loser will have a ton they need to reconsider.

