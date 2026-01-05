The Big 12 dominates the 5 biggest winners of the Transfer Portal's opening weekend

The Transfer Portal opened up on Friday Morning, and despite the window only being open for a few days, the action has been wild early on. We've already seen some of the best quarterbacks on the market find new homes while every program is looking for elite playmakers to help bolster their offense.

Early on, the biggest trend has been head coaches tapping into their former programs to build their rosters. This week will bring the most action in the Transfer Portal, but early on, 5 programs have taken full advantage of the opportunity.

These 5 programs won the first weekend of the Transfer Portal

5. Houston Cougars

Key Additions: RB Makhi Hughes and IOL Shadre Hurst

The Houston Cougars had a nice weekend of pickups thanks to Willie Fritz's ties to his old players at Tulane. Makhi Hughes was the top-ranked running back in the Transfer Portal last season, and never caught on at Oregon, but could rebound in his reunion with Fritz. Needing to bolster the offensive line, Fritz went out and added Shadre Hurst, who's one of the top interior offensive linemen on the market.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

Key Additions: QB Rocco Becht, TE Ben Brahmer, QB Alex Manske, and S Marcus Neal

Penn State needed to go under a massive roster overhaul as the Nittany Lions lose so many key veterans to the NFL. The good news for the Nittany Lions is that by hiring Matt Campbell, they gave themselves a pipeline to the talent at Iowa State. Campell took full advantage of the talent pipeline, dipping into his former roster to quickly give Penn State a chance in 2026.

Benjamin Brahmer comes to Happy Valley as the top-ranked tight end in the Transfer Portal, helping replace all of the losses Penn State had at the position. Rocco Becht followed Matt Campbell to State College, as did Alex Manske, giving the team short-term and long-term plans at quarterback. The biggest addition on defense thus far has been elite safety Marcus Neal.

3. Indiana Hoosiers

Key Additions: QB Josh Hoover, RB Turbo Richard, and WR Nick Marsh

Curt Cignetti has to balance trying to cap off a National Championship push with attacking the Transfer Portal. On Sunday, Curt Cignetti pulled off a clean sweep ensuring that this Hoosiers team will be a National Championship contender again in 2026.

First, Curt Cignetti nabbed one of the top wide receivers on the market in Michigan State star Nick Marsh, beating out Notre Dame. Landing Marsh proved to be key as Indiana then got Josh Hoover on board, giving the team its replacement for Fernando Mendoza. Indiana then capped off a great day, landing transfer Turbo Richard, giving the team a new star trio on offense.

2. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Key Additions: QB Drew Mestemaker, RB Caleb Hawkins, and WR Wyatt Young

When Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris, the hope was that he'd be able to replicate the Nation's top scoring offense that he had at North Texas. Part of making sure that Eric Morris could bring that offense to Oklahoma State is making sure he has the players capable of operating the system.

On Saturday Night, Eric Morris nailed down the biggest key by bringing over his quarterback, Drew Mestemaker, who had an incredible year in the offense. Sunday landed Morris his running back, Caleb Hawkins, and his star wide receiver, Wyatt Young, giving him his star trio from North Texas in Stillwater.

Eric Morris has turned to his former team for several key pieces, but he'll now need to start looking elsewhere to round out this roster.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Key Additions: QB Brendan Sorsby and LB Austin Romaine

Sunday Night was a massive victory as the Texas Tech Red Raiders got their guy, beating out LSU for the Transfer Portal's top quarterback Brendan Sorsby. After getting shut out in the College Football Playoff by Oregon, it was clear that Texas Tech needed to make a splash on offense. Getting Brendan Sorsby on board will only make this program more appealing to other transfers on offense.

On defense, Texas Tech is going to need to replace its star middle linebacker, Jacob Rodriguez, who's out of eligibility. Texas Tech turned to another Big 12 program, landing Kansas State star Austin Romaine, who ranked as the 3rd best linebacker in the Transfer Portal.