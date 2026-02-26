These 3 Defensive Linemen have the most to gain on Day 1 of the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine gets underway on Thursday Afternoon as the players begin to take the field in the scouting showcase. On Thursday, the Linebackers, Defensive Linemen, and Place Kickers take the field looking to bolster their draft stock. This year, the interior defensive line class is one of the most interesting positions to watch for the NFL Draft.

Peter Woods is seemingly the top prospect at the position in the NFL's eyes, but there are several other prospects pushing to make their way into the 1st Round. Interior Defensive Linemen don't always have the most flashy NFL Combine performances, but they can prove more than most would think.

These 3 defensive tackles could solidify their place at the NFL Combine

Peter Woods - Clemson

Coming into the season, Peter Woods was seen as a top 10 talent in this class after an impressive 2024 season. While Peter Woods had a down season this year, his ability to rush from all over the defensive line, and the athletic upside make him an exciting prospect. If Peter Woods reminds everyone that he's an elite athlete this week, he's got the potential to still come off the board at the top of the draft.

Caleb Banks - Florida

Injuries cost Caleb Banks most of the 2025 season which hurt as he came into the year with a chance to be picked as high as the Top 10. Banks showed up in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and reminded scouts that he's a 1st Round Talent. If Banks can put together another solid showing this week at the combine, he may lock himself into being a 1st Round Pick.

Christen Miller - Georgia

Typically we see Georgia defensive linemen highly sought after in the draft, but it feels like Christen Miller isn't getting the same level of attention. Miller is a powerful player on the interior with great stack and shed ability. As a pass rusher, Christen Miller needs to continue developing, but if shows the short area athleticism and strength he flashes on tape, he could sneak into the 1st Round.