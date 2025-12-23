These 3 schools should go all-in on landing transfer RB Hollywood Smothers

The Transfer Portal is just 10 days from opening and with just one window to transfer, this offseason is going to be one of the craziest we've seen. Every offseason, programs look to the Transfer Portal for game changing players especially on offense. This offseason, there may not be a more electric playmaker than NC State's Hollywood Smothers.

After announcing he'd enter the Transfer Portal, Smothers instantly became one of the players to watch, debuting as the top running back in the Transfer class in our rankings. Smothers accounted for 1,128 yards of total offense and 7 touchdowns this season powering the Wolfpack offense.

Considering that Hollywood Smothers is the top running back in the Transfer Portal, he's going to draw a ton of interest. While every school would love to add a player with his skillset, there are several programs who should do whatever it takes to secure the rising junior.

These 3 programs need to land Hollywood Smothers

Florida State Seminoles

Mike Norvell enters a pivotal season at Florida State after back-to-back disaster seasons, as a third losing year will likely lead to a regime change. The Seminoles' running backs weren't nearly good enough this season, as Tommy Castellanos led the team in rushing with just 557 yards. Smothers has already dominated in the ACC, and adding him would be a massive get for Mike Norvell.

South Carolina Gamecocks

LaNorris Sellers is returning for another season, and Shane Beamer is going to need to do a much better job at building around him. Rahsul Faison is off to the NFL, and South Carolina is going to need to dip back into the Transfer Portal to land a running back. Adding Hollywood Smothers to the backfield with LaNorris Sellers would be dangerous, especially on zone reads.

Penn State Nittany Lions

The Penn State Nittany Lions will lose two of the best running backs in the country as Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton were both seniors. As Matt Campbell looks to get off to a fast start to his Penn State tenure, the Nittany Lions should be aggressive in the Transfer Portal. Smothers is the level of player who could instantly help replace this team's rushing production giving them a workhorse running back.