Week 9 Heisman Watch: Travis Hunter's chances plummet as new frontrunners emerge
Travis Hunter is going to achieve a lot of accolades during his time in college football, but it's not likely he leaves Colorado with a Heisman Trophy.
Travis Hunter has been nothing short of spectacular this season, dazzling fans and opponents alike with his versatility on the field. As a rare two-way player for Colorado, Hunter has made game-changing plays both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. His ability to be elite on both sides of the ball has made him one of the most exciting athletes in college football.
And if there's one thing Hunter isn't shy about, it's reminding everyone just how good he is. His confidence and swagger are something he continues to carry with him, despite a laundry list of detractors.
Early in the season, it looked like Hunter might even have a legitimate shot at the Heisman Trophy, something nearly unheard of for a two-way player in the modern era. After a phenomenal Week 5, his Heisman odds surged, with sportsbooks listing him at +550 odds.
At that point, he was considered one of the top two candidates to win the most prestigious award in college football, and many fans were eager to see how far his unique skill set could take him in the race.
However, as quickly as his Heisman stock rose, it has started to plummet.
Now listed at +1500 odds, Hunter’s chances of winning the coveted trophy seem to be slipping away. His decline in the odds has been dramatic, with many insiders now seeing the race as a battle between three standout players: Cam Ward of Miami, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel.
Hunter’s talent remains undeniable, but in a Heisman race where team success can play such a crucial role, his candidacy is being overshadowed. Though Colorado hasn't struggled mightily this year, the Buffaloes are not ranked in the top-25 and they are not considered a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.
Ward, Jeanty, and Gabriel, on the other hand, have all helped guide their respective teams to top positions in the rankings, and that team success — along with impressive numbers — is bolstering their Heisman campaigns.
Hunter was quick to jump on board the train that his Heisman hopes are being diminished by the perceived hate for Deion Sanders and Colorado, but the truth is that he's simply being overshadowed by some of the other performances around the nation, especially Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who should be considered the favorite to win the award at this point int he season.