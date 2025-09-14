Who will be the next college football coach to be fired after Foster and Pry?

On Sunday Afternoon, the College Football coaching carousel started moving quickly despite the fact that we're just three games into the season. UCLA kicked off the chaos by firing former UCLA player and current Head Coach DeShaun Foster just 3 games into his second season. The Virginia Tech Hokies followed by giving their fanbase the news they've been waiting for by ending the Brent Pry era after an embarrassing loss to Old Dominion.

As several Head Coaches have lost their jobs on Sunday, a few programs are upset and they're surprisingly not the fanbases that got rid of their Head Coach. There are several programs around the Country that are looking at UCLA and Virginia Tech, who are jealous that their coach still has his job. While a few programs won't have the first coach fired, they are hoping tha their head coach is the next coach fired.

Two Power 4 Head Coaches could be the next coach fired

When you look at coaches who could be fired at any given moment, Billy Napier fits the billing. The Gators nearly fired Billy Napier last season but, chose to stick with him hoping he and DJ Lagway could turn their great run at the end of the season into a consistent product. Instead, the Gators are already 1-2 to start the season and the team hasn't been able to click at all on offense.

When you look at the Florida Gators schedule, the next game is against the Miami Hurricanes who demolished Napier's team last season and could sink him to 1-3 on the season. Even if Florida loses and Napier survives that game, the schedule will take care of his fate as he has to face 7 ranked teams the rest of the way.

The other coach that is racing Billy Napier to be the next head coach fired is Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy. It's clear that Mike Gundy isn't built for the NIL and Revenue Sharing era as the Cowboys talent level has taken a significant dip as the team 4-10 since the start of last season. This roster lacks the talent to win in the Big 12 and if this season is a disaster we could see the end of the Mike Gundy era.

More College Football News: