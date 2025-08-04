2025 College Football Top 25: Arch Manning headlines a loaded Longhorns squad

The 2025 College Football season is nearly upon us as Kansas State and Iowa State will kick off another season of chaos in 19 days from Dublin, Ireland, while the first true weekend of the season kicks off 5 days later. After a wild offseason full of coaching changes, transfer portal shakeups, and quarterback battles, the landscape has never been more wide open as every program can retool their team in one offseason.

At the top sits the Texas Longhorns, where all eyes are on Arch Manning as he steps fully into the spotlight after spending two seasons behind Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns boast one of the deepest rosters in the country and enter the year with National Championship expectations after back-to-back trips to the College Football Playoff.

Behind the Longhorns, it's truly chaos powerhouses like Georgia, Notre Dame, and Ohio State all lurking, while dark horses from the ACC and Big 12 could be poised to break through.

With the season rapidly approaching, here is the first installment of our preseason Top 25 rankings.

The 2024 season would've been difficult for Washington to begin with as they lost stars in Michael Penix Jr, Rome Odunze, Troy Fautanu, Jalen McMillan, and Ja'Lynn Polk. Add in the fact that they lost the majroity of their coaching staff along with transfers that Kalen DeBoer took with him and it would've been difficult for any team to overcome.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Huskies should be able to bounce back in a big way in Jedd Fisch's 2nd season. At quarterback Washington has an emerging star in Demond Williams Jr who was impressive whenever he stepped onto the field. Williams will have great weapons in elite receiver Denzel Boston and explosive running back Jonah Coleman.

The defense has a ton of retooling to do, as Jedd Fisch brought in 7 potential starters in the transfer portal. The headliner of this group is elite cornerback Tacario Davis, who has the ability to play himself into being a first round pick. If the defense can gel and play well enough, the offense can score enough to make this team a dark horse for the Playoff.

Heading into the 2025 season, it's truly now or never for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers after a miserable season. Auburn went out and attacked the transfer portal bringing in Jackson Arnold to lead the offense along with stars in Eric Singleton Jr and a pair of offensive tackles to protect Arnold. The key to Auburn's success will be Arnold bouncing back from a miserable season at Oklahoma as the rest of the roster has elite talent across the board.

The SMU Mustangs handled their first season in the ACC perfectly earning their way to the Conference Championship and a bid into the College Football Playoff. While SMU may take a step back this season, this roster still has enough key pieces to sneak into the playoff conversation once again.

This season there’s no quarterback controversy as Preston Stone transferred to Northwestern as Kevin Jennings took over the room last season. Jennings loses star running back Brashard Smith but has a great receiving trio with WRs Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson, along with elite TE RJ Maryland. On the other side of the football, the front four will feature some fresh faces but the rest of the defense is led by veterans, which should help this group improve.

While SMU drew an easier schedule last season, this season the Mustangs face Clemson, Miami, and Louisville in Conference play, while they have two tough games against Baylor and TCU in the Non-Conference slate.

Coming off an impressive season, the Iowa State Cyclones return a jaw-dropping 9 starters on offense and 5 on defense, which is great for continuity. It's clear that the Cyclones group wanted to run it back, as Matt Campbell detailed the pay cuts his players took to help accommodate other players. If the defense can catch up to the offense, Iowa State will have one of the best rosters in the Big 12 with a chance to make a run to the College Football Playoff.

At the start of July, the Tulane Green Wave wouldn't have come close to the Top 25, but the answer to their quarterback question fell into their lap. Jake Retzlaff has walked onto the Tulane Football team and will compete to replace Darian Mensah, who transferred to Duke. The Green Wave also lost their star running back in Mekhi Hughes, but this roster will have a great chance to win the AAC and earn the Group of 5 bid into the Playoff.

The heroics of Cam Ward helped mask most of Miami's problems as the offense was the best in the Country. Now Miami turns the offense over to Georgia transfer Carson Beck, who's looking to rebound after a shaky season. The defense should be much improved as Mario Cristobal attacked the transfer portal and replaced his coordinator. This team likely won't be good enough to win the ACC, but if a few games go their way, this team could find itself in the Playoff race.

The first year of the Mike Elko era in College Station was fascinating as the team sat alone atop the SEC after they beat LSU, but they then lost 3 of their final 4 regular season games and the Las Vegas Bowl to USC. This season, knowing Marcel Reed is the guy at quarterback should allow the team to build an identity on offense and the Aggies used the transfer portal to bring in key receivers for Reed. The defense will be loaded once again with a veteran core led by Taurean York which should allow this team to stay in every game.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the Country this season after their exciting offseason. Texas Tech embraced the transfer portal, beating out several blue bloods on their way to signing one of the best classes in the Country. After going All-In on the transfer portal, the expectation will be to compete for the Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance.

The offense will be relying upon Redshirt Senior Behren Morton at quarterback after he passed for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns with 8 interceptions in 2024. At running back, USC transfer Quinten Joyner joins a room that was lacking experience. Morton will have a loaded receiving core to pass to in returnees Caleb Douglas, Coy Eakin, and former 5-star Micah Hudson, while transfer Reggie Virgil is a massive addition.

The Red Raiders used the transfer portal to bring in 6 potential starters helping reshape the group. The defensive line is the most impressive group of the rebuilt defense adding a star in David Bailey from Stanford along with Romello Height, Lee Hunter, and Skyler Gill-Howard. At linebacker Texas Tech returns the best defensive player in the Big 12 in linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. The secondary returns three starters while the additions of Brice Pollack and Cole Wisniewski could make this the best group in the Big 12.

The 2025 season is the most important season yet for Brent Venables and his staff as he's truly on the hot seat. After a season defined by struggles on the offensive side of the football, Brent Venables went out and hired Ben Arbuckle as his offensive coordinator while using the transfer portal to bring in the talent they lacked last season.

Going from Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins to John Mateer is one of the biggest upgrades at the quarterback position a team could make. This Spring, Oklahoma lucked out as Cal star Jadyn Ott transferred, giving the Sooners a star at running back. The Sooners should also have much better luck after losing their entire receiver room to injury last year, while the offensive line will improve with experience.

The Sooners' defensive line is in the argument for the best unit in the Country, headlined by edge rusher R. Mason Thomas, Defensive Tackle Damonic Williams, and transfer addition Marvin Jones Jr, who has impressed this offseason. At linebacker, Kip Lewis returns, but Danny Stutsman leaves a massive hole in the middle of the defense. The secondary will need several young pieces to step up, but Peyton and Eli Bowen return as focal points of the defense.

Every year, Lane Kiffin uses the transfer portal in an attempt to build his team into a College Football Playoff contender. This offseason, Kiffin has a tougher task than he's had at Ole Miss, as he has to replace Jaxson Dart, who led this team for most of Kiffin's time leading the Rebels, along with NFL talents like Walter Nolen, Tre Harris, Trey Amos, and Princely Umanmielen.

This season, Austin Simmons is tasked with leading the offense and in his limited playing time he's been impressive. Cayden Lee returns after a breakout season but, the rest of the receiver room will be filled with fresh faces. Logan Diggs missed most of the season recovering from injury but, he'll be joined in the backfield by former Troy star Damien Taylor.

The defense is a crazy example of the roster turnover you can go through as the defense brings in 7 projected starters. The entire secondary is made up of transfers while the defensive line will be banking on Princewill Umanmielen and Da'Shawn Womack to make a leap as edge rushers. The defense does return one of the best players in the Country in Suntarine Perkins who will need to dominate to help this defense gel.

The way that the Michigan Wolverines ended the season alone last year would be enough to make them a team to watch as they beat Ohio State and Alabama back to back to end the year. After adding in everything the Wolverines did this offseason, this roster easily has what it takes to be a contender in the Big Ten and a top team in the country.

After struggling mightily at the quarterback position, the Wolverines did what most teams wish they could, landing the top Quarterback recruit in the Country Bryce Underwood who appears to be the starter. Joining Underwood in the backfield is Alabama transfer Justice Haynes who's tasked with replacing Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings. The main concern with this offense is the lack of proven talent at the receiver positions for Underwood to throw to.

The defense has some holes to fill as they lose a trio of star defensive linemen in Mason Graham, Josiah Stewart, and Kenneth Grant, along with cornerback Will Johnson. The Wolverines have a ton of returning talent and brought in transfers to fill the biggest holes but, stars will need to emerge if this is going to be a College Football Playoff team.

The Kansas State Wildcats had a solid 2024 season, which has flown under the radar given that they lost 4 games. Three of the four losses came by ten points or less, which is encouraging as they look to compete for the Big 12 Championship and a bid to the College Football Playoff. Given that the Wildcats were breaking in a new quarterback, the 2025 season should be much easier for this team.

Avery Johnson stepped into the starting role last season and flashed a ton of talent, but struggled completing passes with a 58.3 completion percentage, in year two, he should be able to make the easier passes. Dylan Edwards is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Country at running back, which gives Johnson a weapon to lean on. Jayce Brown is a star at receiver, while the rest of the room will be made up of transfers and inexperienced pieces. The biggest key may be the fact that the youngest starter on the offensive line is a Redshirt Junior, which is great for continuity.

The defense is the unit that may need to play catch-up up as they only return 5 starters, which makes it difficult to tell how good the unit will play. The season opens against Iowa State overseas, and if the defense can't come together quickly, they'll be starting the season off in a hole.

Billy Napier started the 2024 season on the hot seat and ended up showing enough to ensure he'd be back for the 2025 season. After a year with little to no expectations, the Florida Gators head into the 2025 season with a ton of hype and a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The Gators' hype and expectations are riding almost entirely on the arm of Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, who showed a ton of promise going 6-0 in games he started and finished. Lagway wasn't the only emerging star as running back Jadan Baugh had a breakout season and forms a great duo with Ja'Kobi Jackson. At receiver, Eugene Wilson III returns while new additions Dallas Wilson and J. Michael Sturdivant will make key impacts. The key to everything clicking may be the offensive line which returns four of five starters including the best center in the Country Jake Slaughter.

The defense may be the most underrated part of the team, and this season, Florida returns 7 starters. The defensive line is one of the scariest groups in the Country, featuring potential first-round picks in Tyreak Sapp and Caleb Banks. The secondary should only improve as it returns three starters, while the group as a whole is experienced.

If DJ Lagway is able to take the next step everyone is expecting and if he's able to stay healthy, the Gators are talented enough to compete for the SEC and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Heading into the 2024 season, Shane Beamer could've been coaching his last season at South Carolina but, he instead led the program back to relevance. The Gamecocks season was defined by a few plays that if they went a different way they could've earned their way into the College Football Playoff.

LaNorris Sellers is back at quarterback, giving the Gamecocks a Heisman Trophy frontrunner under center. The running back position could be a concern as Rocket Sanders is off to the NFL, and the Gamecocks are still waiting on a ruling from the NCAA on Rahsul Faison's eligibility. The receiving core will be determined by which younger receivers step up this season but, the addition of tight end Jordan Dingle adds another high upside piece to this team.

The defense was the focal point of the team but, they'll need to replace 7 starters who were crucial to the group's success. Dylan Stewart was one of the best pass rushers in the Country as a true Freshman and he'll need to unleash havoc on offenses to help this group play at a high level. This defense added several transfers but, at the end of the day it'll be relying heavily on younger pieces taking the next step.

Bret Bielema used the 2024 season to put together his best season since his days at Wisconsin, leading his team to a 10-3 record. After putting together an incredible season, there's no reason that the Fighting Illini shouldn't be able to improve on it as they return 16 of their 22 starters from last season.

The offense brings back quarterback Luke Altmyer to lead the offense, and he'll have 8 of his fellow starters back around him. The team returns its second leading rusher, Aidan Laughery, along with experienced pass catchers in Collin Dixon and Tanner Arkin. The offensive line returns all 5 starters, which is the most important mark for any team looking to improve.

On defense, the Fighting Illini return 7 of 11 starters, with their entire starting secondary returning in a conference that's becoming a pass-heavy league. Where Illinois lost its starters, it added transfers as it'll have an entirely new defensive line and added linebacker Leon Lowery Jr.

This season should see Illinois make the College Football Playoff, as they only face one of the top three teams in the league, as they face Ohio State.

Before the 2024 season, Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football team were projected to finish dead last in the Big 12. Instead, the Sun Devils went on to win the Big 12, and heading into the 2025 season, they're expected to win the conference once again.

The Sun Devils return the two biggest stars in the Big 12 with quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson back in the fold. The team loses star running back Cam Skattebo but, added Army star Kanye Udoh after his 1,117 yard season. The offensive line returns 4 of 5 starters which will allow Sam Leavitt plenty of time to find his loaded wide receiver room.

The defense returns 10 of its 11 starters from last season, which is the best news for this team as they look to repeat as Big 12 Champions. The lone new addition to this defense is defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove, who racked up 40 tackles and 3 interceptions last season. The defense was the best against the run in the Conference and 37th in points allowed nationally, which makes this team strong on both sides of the football.

Dan Lanning proved that you can make a jump to a new conference and experience immediate success as he led the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated season and a Big Ten Championship. This season, Oregon now has to find a way to replace a ton of experience if they're going to stay in the mix for a National Championship.

Dillon Gabriel is off to the NFL, and after spending a season as his backup, Dante Moore steps in, and his experience as the starter at UCLA will prove to be valuable. The Ducks added one of the most dynamic backs in the Country via the transfer portal in Mekhi Hughes, who will help keep this offense balanced. The biggest concern for the offense may be at wide receiver, as a ton of talent has left, and Evan Stewart suffered an injury that could keep him out for the season.

The defense will need to find a way to gel a ton of younger pieces as only 3 players who started 6 or more games last season return to the lineup. Dan Lanning used the transfer portal to land one of the Nation's best safeties in Dillon Thieneman along with experienced pieces in Bear Alexander, Jadon Canady, and Theran Johnson which should help prevent any growing pains.

The Ducks will get the benefit of a lighter schedule as they only face two teams that could be seen as better than Oregon in Indiana and Penn State.

Kalen DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa didn't live up to the Crimson Tide's standard but the transition year was always going to be rocky. Alabama suffered losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan, three of which were truly stunning losses. After taking the year to reset, Kalen DeBoer has a Playoff caliber roster that he'll need to take advantage of this season.

The biggest question is over who will replace quarterback Jalen Milroe as Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell all remain in battle. Whichever quarterback wins will have an embarrassment of riches at receiver headlined by the trio of Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, and Isaiah Horton. The offensive line returns 4 of 5 starters headlined by potential 1st round pick Kadyn Proctor. At running back, Jam Miller returns along with a deep group of former top recruits.

On defense, Alabama will be led by one of the Nation's best secondaries with a ton of young pieces ready to take a leap. Deontae Lawson returns as one of the best linebackers in the Country and should have a massive impact in the middle of the defense. On the defensive line, Alabama has a veteran group that added a key piece in Florida transfer Kelby Collins.

Heading into the 2025 season, Brian Kelly has his best roster yet at LSU after finally embracing the transfer portal. The Tigers were already returning a star studded roster headlined by Garrett Nussmeier, Whit Weeks, Aaron Anderson, Caden Durham, and Harold Perkins Jr but, the additions stand out for this group.

The offense adds two dynamic threats at receiver in Barion Brown and Nic Anderson who will join another loaded LSU Wide Receiver room. At Tight End the team has a potential breakout star in Trey'Dez Green but, Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp was impressive during Spring practices. The offensive line adds two experienced starters in Braelin Moore and Josh Thompson who will help reshape the room.

The defense went under a full talent overhaul adding elite transfers Mansoor Delane and AJ Haulcy along with a potential starter in Ja'Keem Jackson. The Nation's top cornerback DJ Pickett has the potential to be a star as a Freshman for the Tigers on the outside. Pass Rushers Patrick Payton and Jack Pyburn give this group a presence off the edge while defensive tackle Bernard Gooden is a massive addition.

Overall, the Tigers have the talent at every position to finally make a run at the SEC and the College Football Playoff if the new pieces on defense can click.

Many consider last season a down year for the Georgia Bulldogs yet the team won the SEC Championship, earning their way into the College Football Playoff. Heading into 2025, many are down on this Georgia team yet, Kirby Smart's group may be ready to go on another deep run this season.

The biggest concern comes as Georgia needs to replace Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami but, Gunner Stockton got crucial experience in the Playoff, and if Kirby Smart didn't add a quarterback, it's because he's the man for the job. Trevor Etienne is out at running back but, as a true freshman, Nate Frazier was explosive and could be the next great back at Georgia. Kirby Smart addressed the issues at Wide Receiver, adding transfers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch to give Stockton an arsenal.

When you think of a Kirby Smart led team, the defense is always one of the most dominant units in the Country, and that should be the case once again in 2025. The man in the middle of the defense, CJ Allen, is one of the Nation's best and will be key for the Bulldogs. The biggest concern for Georgia will be getting its younger pieces to step up as they're tasked with replacing 8 starters, 7 of which were drafted.

The dominance of Georgia will come down to whether or not Gunner Stockton can play at a high enough level but no one would've declared Stetson Bennett one of the most talented at the position, and he led the team to back to back championships.

Coming off of a National Championship, the Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of holes to fill but, the talent on the roster is good enough to compete for a National Championship. The biggest question is who will start at quarterback as Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are still competing for the job in fall camp. Along with the loss of Will Howard are losses of elite player in Quinshon Judkins, Emeka Egbuka, Josh Simmons, TreVeyon Henderson, and Donovan Jackson.

While Ohio State has plenty of holes to fill, this roster still has some of the most talented players in the Country which will help keep them at the top of College Football. Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate form the best WR duo in the Country, Caleb Downs may be the best defender in the Country, and Sonny Styles returns at linebacker.

Ryan Day has plenty of work to do with a tough schedule but, if the younger pieces can live up to their potential this team could go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff.

James Franklin and Penn State have constantly knocked on the door of the College Football Playoff, and the expanded 12 team format worked in their favor. While Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren leave behind massive holes on this roster, James Franklin has a group capable of winning the Big Ten and competing for a National Championship.

Getting Drew Allar back in the fold at quarterback was the biggest win for this team as they'll have one of the Nation's best quarterbacks playing behind an elite offensive line. The duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen at running back is arguably the best in the Country and helps give this team balance. At wide receiver, James Franklin finally used the transfer portal to get explosive weapons on the outside after it haunted Penn State in the Playoff.

While Abdul Carter is off to the NFL, Dani Dennis-Sutton returns after an 8.5 sack season giving the Nittany Lions an explosive edge rusher. The secondary returns a ton of experienced pieces headlined by elite cornerback AJ Harris who can shutdown one side of the field.

This season will come down to whether or not Penn State and James Franklin can win the big game, as the Nittany Lions face Oregon, Indiana, and Ohio State this year.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish appear to be a power for the seasons to come with Marcus Freeman at the helm. This season the Fighting Irish need to address some key holes in the roster headlined by the loss of their quarterback but, with the talent on this roster, Marcus Freeman should take this team on another deep run in the College Football Playoff.

The quarterback position is the biggest question as Riley Leonard is off to the NFL after leading this team to the Playoff. The Fighting Irish have two players battling for the job in former top recruit CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.

The good news is that whether Minchey or Carr wins the quarterback battle, the Irish will have a loaded group to support them. The Fighting Irish have the Nation's best offensive line coming into the season, with several key pieces returning from last season's group. At running back, Notre Dame has the Nation's best back in Jeremiyah Love and a great backup in Jadarian Price. At receiver, Notre Dame upgraded as Jaden Greathouse returns and is joined by transfers Malachi Fields and Will Pauling, who will upgrade the room.

On defense, Notre Dame returns 6 of 11 starters, giving this team a great core to continue building around, along with some new pieces to work into the mix. As a true Freshman, cornerback Leonard Moore established himself as one of the best corners in the Country and is one of the key pieces for this defense. The biggest concern will be finding pass rush production, as this team loses 2 of its 3 top sack producers.

The 2024 season was bizarre for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers as they looked like world beaters at times and struggled for stretches. When the Georgia Bulldogs dominated Clemson to start the season, it looked like Dabo Swinney was going to have a disaster season. The team dominated it's next 6 games before losing to Louisville and then lost the regular season finale to South Carolina. Despite it all, Clemson won the ACC Championship Game and earned its way into the College Football Playoff before falling to Texas.

On Offense, Clemson returns one of the most talented groups in the Country, headlined by quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Wide Receiver room is a luxury for Klubnik as he has a trio of potential 1,000 yard receivers in Antonio Williams, TJ Moore, and Bryant Wesco Jr. The offensive line returns 4 of 5 starters which will keep continuity going from this group while the running back room is a concern as true Freshman Gideon Davidson will have to carry the group early.

The Clemson Tigers will have one of the best defensive fronts in the Country led by Peter Woods, TJ Parker, and highly touted transfer Will Heldt as all three could end the season as 1st round picks. Elite linebacker Barrett Carter is off to the NFL but, the Tigers return leading tackler Wade Woodaz. The backend of the defense is loaded once again with a potential first round pick in Avieon Terrell giving Clemson an incredibly balanced team.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, and despite the NFL Draft taking its toll on the roster, this remains one of the best groups in the Country. The main storyline comes as Arch Manning takes over the offense with Quinn Ewers leaving for the NFL Draft. Manning has gotten a ton of seasoning in spurts for this offense and his rushing ability gives this offense a new wrinkle.

Around Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian's group is loaded across the board, giving Manning a chance to have an easy transition into the starting role. The Longhorns should have a much deeper running back room, barring injuries like last season headlined by the return of Quintrevion Wisner and CJ Baxter. The NFL Draft took a ton of pass-catchers from Texas but, the Longhorns added talented tight end Jack Endries and have three of the Nation's top Freshmen receivers entering the fold.

The defense is the reason this team is the best in the Country and will dominate their competition in 2025. The Longhorns have arguably two of the top 3 defenders in the Country in Anthony Hill Jr and Collin Simmons. The secondary returns 3 of 5 starters, including safety Michael Taafe, keeping continuity in the back end.

Steve Sarkisian continues to knock on the door and this season should be the year that the Texas Longhorns break through with their best chance at winning a National Championship.

