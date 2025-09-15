Brent Pry and DeShaun Foster headline the biggest losers of College Football Week 3

While every weekend in College Football brings incredible stories with the big wins a program can pick up, it also creates massive losses on the other side. The 3rd week of the College Football season brought most programs through their first quarter of the season, and shockingly, some teams have already killed their chances at making the College Football Playoff. Sunday Morning created a different group of losers as two Power 4 programs fired their Head Coaches.

Ranking the 5 Biggest Losers of College Football's Week 3

After making a trip to the National Championship last season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 0-2 to start the season. The Irish could've easily won both games, but they now find themselves looking to make a tightrope walk to even get back into the College Football Playoff race. The fact that Notre Dame lost because of a botched snap on an extra point only adds to the sting of Saturday Night's loss.

The UCLA Bruins ended the DeShaun Foster era just three games into his second season in surprising timing, but at 0-3, it was starting to look like the Bruins could end the season winless. This offseason, it looked like UCLA made the right move by bringing in Joey Aguilar and kicking him to the curb for Nico Iamaleava is a mistake that likely got him fired. Foster wasn't set up the best to succeed, but it's also clear that he didn't have the experience to succeed as a Head Coach.

Brent Pry's tenure at Virginia Tech started with a loss to Old Dominion and ended in the same fashion in a miserable showing. When Old Dominion took a 38-7 lead going into the fourth quarter, it became clear that Brent Pry's tenure needed to come to an end. The Hokies were a disaster this season falling to 0-3, and Pry's changes this offseason didn't pan out at all.

Coming into the season, DJ Lagway was built up to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Country, and a Heisman Trophy contender. While everyone will make a big deal out of Billy Napier and how he should be fired, DJ Lagway deserves most of the blame for the Gators being 1-2. On Saturday Night, DJ Lagway could've got the team back on the right track but, he instead threw 5 interceptions in one of the worst games imaginable.

The Clemson Tigers fanbase has never been at a lower point since Dabo Swinney got rolling than they are right now. The Tigers returned a team loaded with NFL-caliber talent yet, they're 1-2 to start the season, and based on how this team looks, there's little to no hope that they can turn this team around.

Cade Klubnik has looked nowhere near the Heisman contender everyone thought he could be when he returned for this season with just 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. TJ Parker and Peter Woods have only combined for one sack this season which has further made the defensive woes frustrating. The College Football Playoff is seemingly out of the window and it's now about finding a way to keep this team engaged the rest of the season.

