Which five CFB teams can disrupt the status quo in 2024?
By Sam Fariss
No, these teams most likely aren't going to end the season atop their conferences and they probably won't make the College Football Playoffs.
However, with challenging schedules and the possibility of an upset always looming overhead, these teams could shake up the rankings during the 2024 season.
Jeff Lebby is entering his first-ever season as head coach and his Mississippi State Bulldogs have a tough road ahead of them, literally.
With what is going to arguably be the most difficult road schedule of the 2024 season, Lebby and the Bulldogs have a few chances to disrupt the status quo if they pull off a few upsets.
Mississippi State 2024 road games:
- At Arizona State - 9/7
- At Texas - 9/28
- At Georgia - 10/12
- At Tennessee - 11/9
- At Ole Miss - 11/29
Lincoln Riley and the Trojans have fallen pretty far from their impressive run in 2022 with Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.
However, as USC enters the Big Ten, the team has a really difficult schedule. Starting off the season against LSU in non-conference play is already a hard task to handle much less the Trojans' conference games:
USC 2024 conference schedule:
- At Michigan - 9/21
- Vs. Wisconsin - 9/28
- At Minnesota - 10/5
- Vs. Penn State - 10/12
- At Maryland - 10/19
- Vs. Rutgers - 10/25
- At Washington - 11/2
- Vs. Nebraska - 11/16
- At UCLA - 11/23
Similarly to USC, the UCLA Bruins are not at the peak of their program, not to mention they just lost their head coach Chip Kelly to now-conference opponent Ohio State.
However, if the Bruins can accomplish some key wins over teams like LSU, Oregon, and Penn State, the team could disrupt the Top 25.
UCLA 2024 non-conference opponents:
- At Hawai'i - 8/31
- Vs. Indiana - 9/14
- At LSU - 9/21
- Vs. Fresno State - 11/30
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are looking to bounce back from last season's embarrassing 4-8 record.
While the Buffs aren't expected to completely turn things around in just one year, Colorado has a lot of chances to shake up the Top 25, especially because its scheduled to play against all five Big 12 teams that are currently ranked.
Colorado 2024 ranked conference opponents:
- Vs. (18) Kansas State - 10/12
- At (21) Arizona - 10/19
- Vs. (12) Utah - 11/16
- At (22) Kansas - 11/23
- Vs. (17) Oklahoma State - 11/29
With the toughest schedule in college football, the Florida Gators could disrupt the rankings almost every week of the season.
The Gators are scheduled to play against eight opponents who are currently ranked, four of whom are in top 10.
Florida 2024 ranked opponents:
- Vs. (19) Miami - 8/31
- Vs. (20) Texas A&M - 9/14
- At (15) Tennessee - 10/12
- Vs. (1) Georgia - 11/2
- At (4) Texas - 11/9
- Vs. (13) LSU - 11/16
- Vs. (6) Ole Miss - 11/23
- At (10) Florida State - 11/30
If any of these teams can figure out a way to come up on top of a handful of their games against highly ranked opponents, the Top 25 and the first-ever 12-team CFPs could see a shake-up before bowl season even begins.