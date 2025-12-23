These 5 programs should do whatever it takes to land WR transfer Nick Marsh

When the Transfer Portal opens on January 2nd, it's going to be a mad dash for programs looking to upgrade their rosters. One of the most sought after positions each season is wide receiver as teams need to find a way to add proven playmakers to instantly upgrade the offense. This season, there's no bigger prize than Michigan State star Nick Marsh.

In our Initial Transfer Portal rankings, Nick Marsh debuted as the Top Wide Receiver in the class making him a highly sought after player.

During his two seasons in East Lansing, Nick Marsh caught 100 passes for 1,311 yards and 9 touchdowns. Marsh has been able to overcome quarterback struggles to remain a highly productive player which will make it even more appealing for a program to go all-in adding him to a better situation.

Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings: QB, RB, and WR

These 5 schools should be heavily in the Nick Marsh sweepstakes

LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin took over at LSU with the hope of building a roster capable of winning National Championships, but he'll have to start bringing in the players that can get LSU to that point. The Tigers reliance on the Transfer Portal last season will lead to a ton of turnover at the wide receiver position. This offense needs an elite playmaker and Nick Marsh would benefit greatly from being the top receiver in a Lane Kiffin offense.

Texas A&M Aggies

Last offseason we saw Texas A&M dip into the Transfer Portal for two elite wide receivers in KC Concepcion and Mario Craver to help Marcel Reed develop. Craver signed a deal to return to Texas A&M, but with KC Concepcion declaring for the NFL Draft, the Aggies need to add another weapon. Marsh's ability on 50/50 balls would greatly help Marcel Reed bringing size to the outside.

Michigan Wolverines

While Michigan went all-in on Bryce Underwood, the rest of the offense severely lacked talent, especially at wide receiver. Once the Wolverines have a head coach, the focus has to be all about landing pieces to help Underwood develop. Nick Marsh would instantly give Underwood a top target helping this offense move away from their over reliance on the rushing attack.

Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning caught a ton of heat for his struggles this season, but his wide receiver room didn't always help him. The Longhorns need an elite wide receiver to pair with Manning next season, and with DeAndre Moore transferring, Steve Sarkisian will likely look to the Transfer Portal. Adding Marsh to this offense would greatly benefit not only Manning, but Ryan Wingo making Texas even tougher to guard.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

With the backing of Cody Campbell, Texas Tech has shown it's going to embrace NIL and the Transfer Portal like few other programs have. The Red Raiders are going to need to reload at wide receiver with Reggie Virgil and Caleb Douglas both graduating. Few additions would be as big as landing Nick Marsh, and he'd give Texas Tech arguably the best wide receiver in the Big 12.