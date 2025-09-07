Week Two of the College Football season sends Florida tumbling in SEC Power Rankings

Week Two of the College Football season was a step back in excitement as most of the schools turned from playing exciting season openers to cupcake opponents. If College Football fans know anything, it's that when you least expect it, chaos can strike, and in Gainesville, it became a disastrous Saturday. The Florida Gators were the lone team to lose a Non-Conference Game in the SEC as they were stunned by USF, which is seemingly the beginning of the end for Billy Napier.

This weekend provided other incredible storylines as the first SEC game of the year was played and Lane Kiffin finally got revenge for his loss to Kentucky last season. The biggest win of the weekend came as the Oklahoma Sooners defense dominated in a Top 25 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

SEC Power Rankings: Oklahoma flies up the rankings while the Gators sink

After a Week 2 filled with rollercoaster rides for the SEC, here is how we rank the 16 teams in the Conference.

The Kentucky Wildcats had a golden opportunity on Saturday Afternoon as they've somehow become Ole Miss' kryptonite. Instead Kentucky squandered a chance to get what could've been one of their few wins this season, starting with poor clock management and penalties at the end of the first half. After scoring 20 points in the first half, the Wildcats only scored 3 points in the second half when they drove down the field against Ole Miss, playing softer coverage.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a victim of their schedule as they've won two games by a combined 87 points, but games against Alabama A&M and Arkansas State aren't the toughest tests. Taylen Green was incredible on Saturday, accounting for 420 yards and 5 touchdowns as he looks much improved compared to last season. The defense only allowed 7 of the 14 points while forcing 2 interceptions in a promising performance.

Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs took Mississippi State fans on a roller coaster ride on the way to the biggest win of his career. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-0 lead before Arizona State went on a 20-0 run to take the lead with just over a minute remaining. It turned out to be too much time for Blake Shapen as he connected with Brenen Thompson on a miracle 58-yard touchdown, flipping the entire vibe in Starkville.

BRENEN THOMPSON FROM DEEP #HailState || 📺: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/fiZ9TLW2qe — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) September 7, 2025

Diego Pavia and the Commodores picked up their first Power 4 victory of the year as they picked off the Virginia Tech Hokies. This game was a battle with Virginia Tech leading late into the third quarter, but Vanderbilt outscoring Virginia Tech 34-0 in the second half made this a blowout eventually. Pavia didn't have the greatest game, but the rushing attack picked up 7.1 yards per carry, powering the offense.

Part of the reason that the Florida Gators didn't rank higher after their win last weekend was the fact that they demolished a Long Island team that most people didn't know existed. This weekend, the Gators played a team capable of slowing them down and not playing a real opponent hurt as Florida couldn't find a rhythm on offense the entire night. The offense looking the way it did against USF doesn't encourage anyone as they prepare to face LSU, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M over the next 4 weeks isn't encouraging.

The Ole Miss Rebels, for some reason, can't shake the Kentucky Wildcats, as once again these teams played a one-possession game. The biggest concern has to be the play of quarterback Austin Simmons, as he threw a pair of interceptions for the second straight week, which isn't encouraging. The defense did a great job limiting Kentucky's passing attack, but the team as a whole needs more reps together if they're going to compete for an SEC Championship.

The Border War resumed for the first time since the 2011 season, and the Missouri Tigers' offense was one of the best units of the weekend. Beau Pribula was stellar, going 30-39 for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns. The rushing duo of Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts combined for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns, gashing the Kansas defense. The Missouri defense needs to improve before SEC play, but the offense should have every Tigers fan thrilled for the future.

The Texas A&M Aggies avoided disaster on Saturday as quarterback Marcel Reed left the game with an injury late in the third quarter. The Aggies' new duo of Mario Craver and KC Concepcion has been incredible to start the year as the two continue to torch opposing defenses. The defense remains a concern in College Station as they continue to struggle with so many new pieces in the lineup. Next weekend will be a massive test for Mike Elko's group as they head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame.

The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like one of Nick Saban's old teams as the Crimson Tide punished UL Monroe for even getting off the bus. The offense looked much better even without Ryan Williams as Ty Simpson was a perfect 17-17 in the first half, helping Alabama take a 42-0 lead. We'll have to wait and see if Alabama can look the part against a better team, but it was clear that the outside noise led to a tougher showing for the Crimson Tide.

The Oklahoma Sooners faced Michigan in the biggest game of the weekend, and it was Brent Venables' group that came out on top in this matchup. The defense was incredible, holding Bryce Underwood to 142 yards on 24 attempts while allowing just 146 yards on the ground to a unit that can punish teams. John Mateer was impressive as a runner and left some points on the field as a passer but, he proved to be the difference in this matchup. Brent Venables now has a massive win and gets one more week to work through the kinks against Temple before heading into SEC Play.

It was a great Saturday for the Auburn Tigers as their win over Baylor got stronger before they demolished Ball State. After Jackson Arnold did it with his legs last weekend, he got it done with his arm this weekend, completing 24 of his 28 attempts for 251 yards and three touchdowns as each of the Tigers' weapons made an impact. Jeremiah Cobb was solid for the Tigers, picking up 121 yards on 11 carries. The defense dominated as expected, and getting so many pieces into the game will only help when SEC play rolls around.

The Tennessee Volunteers have started the year on offense looking like this team has spent their entire lives playing together. The entire quarterback room combined to go 38-52 for 458 yards and 4 touchdowns without an interception. The rushing attack picked up 259 yards and 5 touchdowns in a dominant showing. The defense allowing 17 points is a concern, and it's hard to take much away from a win over ETSU but. Tennessee looks solid heading into its game against Georgia.

The South Carolina Gamecocks appeared to be affected by the long weather delay as they came out flat, falling in a 3-0 hole after the first quarter. From that point on, the team was clicking on all cylinders, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams as Vicari Swain continues to be a walking highlight reel. The offense has left plenty to be desired in the first two weeks but, the other two units are playing well enough for them to win any game.

After facing a tough Ohio State team last weekend, a game against San Jose State was much needed, as this offense tries to find a rhythm. Arch Manning showed a ton of the promise that made him a Heisman contender, but he also had moments where he made the wrong decision or missed a throw you'd expect him to make. The defense remains the reason to get excited about this team, and if they continue playing at an elite level, they'll have a great chance to win every game they play.

The Georgia Bulldogs had another easy matchup as they faced off against Austin Peay, but a lightning delay made this game a bit weird. The defense was the highlight of the game as Georgia held Austin Peay to just two field goals with an interception. The offense was done in by a pair of fumbles, which felt like they kept this group from finding any rhythm, paired with the long lightning delay. The biggest concern may be that Gunner Stockton plays far too conservatively, but Kirby Smart may actually like the fact that he's not putting the defense in a bad position.

The LSU Tigers had a weird Saturday as the offense looked like it was trying to make highlight plays rather than taking the easy play. The good news for LSU is that while they struggled in their win, plenty of teams did the same thing in a weird weekend. The defense continues to look much improved from the last two seasons, which will allow this offense the time it needs to work in all of the new pieces they took in the transfer portal.

