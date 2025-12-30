2026 Transfer Portal rankings: Evaluating the top TEs available

A quarterback's best friend can be a reliable tight end, as the game-changing wide receivers are fun, but a reliable safety valve is a great luxury. Adding top tight ends in the Transfer Portal proved to be vital for Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss as their new weapons have played a vital role in their runs to the College Football Playoff.

This elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal has created even more chaos in the Winter, as players who may have returned to school will now weigh their options. Tight End is an odd position in the Transfer Portal, as elite players hardly hit the Transfer Portal, making it a massive gamble.

So, which tight end should your team take a risk on this offseason? Factoring in everything from past production, talent upside, and eligibility remaining, here are your official Saturday Blitz 2026 transfer tight end rankings.

12/30/2025

1. Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa State

As players continue to flood the Transfer Portal from Iowa State with Matt Campbell's departure, one of the biggest losses is tight end Benjamin Brahmer. After losing top receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to the NFL, Brahmer took a massive leap this season finishing 3rd on the team in yards with 446.

2. Dorian Thomas - New Mexico

Teams looking for a tight end with proven production as a receiver should look no further than New Mexico star Dorian Tomas. The First-Team All-Mountain West tight end had the 3rd most catches by a tight end in the FBS finishing the year with 56 catches for 560 yards and 4 touchdowns. Thomas started his career at Arizona and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

3. Walker Lyons - USC

As the USC Trojans signed the Nation's top tight end Mark Bowman, a potential starter for 2026 enters the Transfer Portal as Walker Lyons leaves the program. Lyons was behind Lake McRee this season, but still caught 20 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Walker's younger brother Ryder was one of the most sought after quarterbacks in the latest recruiting class signing with BYU making the Cougars a program to watch.

4. Brody Foley - Tulsa

Any offense that's going to rely on their tight end in the passing attack would be wise to make a major push for Tulsa star Brody Foley. After starting his career at Indiana, Brody Foley transferred to Tulsa last offseason and was a breakout star, catching 37 passes for 528 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging a stellar 14.3 yards per reception. If Foley can land in an offense that heavily involves their tight end, he could quickly become one of the top players at the position.

5. Michael Masunas - Michigan State

6. Gabe Burkle - Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones were loaded at tight end as they'll have two of the top transfers at the position. Gabe Burkle was less involved in the passing attack than Brahmer, but he finished the season with 26 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown. Burkle is at his best over the middle, which will make him an attractive safety blanket for a program.

7. Randy Pittman Jr - Florida State

After an impressive 2024 season at UCF, Randy Pittman Jr jumped to the In-State rival Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles never relied on Pittman like everyone would've expected, as he ended the season with just 23 catches for 208 yards and a touchdown. Heading into his Senior season, Pittman has all the tools to be a great weapon, but he'll need to land at a program where he's utilized.

8. Mason Williams - Ohio

Over the last two seasons, Mason Williams has been an integral part of Ohio's success on offense. As a Freshman, Williams earned Freshman All-American honors, catching 19 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns. This season, Williams again was a key factor for the Bobcats as a receiver and an elite blocker. Given Williams ability, he'd make an ideal H-Back for a Power 4 program.

9. Michael Smith - South Carolina

As a True Freshman, Michael Smith showed plenty to be excited about, catching 10 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Rather than stepping into the starting lineup, Smith dealt with injuries in the Spring which limited him from playing this fall, as he played just 4 games. Wherever Michael Smith lands, a program is getting an exciting athlete who can bring explosive ability to the position.

10. Hayden Hansen - Florida

This season, the Florida Gators finally started to involve Hayden Hansen in the passing attack, and he turned in the most productive season of his career, catching 30 passes for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hansen has always been relied upon by Florida for his blocking, and he can serve a vital role even as a TE2 at his next school.