Group of 5 program creates innovative way to hopefully find Transfer Portal success

While the Transfer Portal can be glorious for Power 4 programs, at the Group of 5 level, it's much harder on the head coaches. Some Power 4 head coaches can pick whichever players they'd like rebuilding their roster with relative ease. The process for a Group of 5 head coach, there's a lot more scouting wise that goes into building a team.

The best players at the Group of 5 level almost always hit the Transfer Portal landing at a Power 4 programs. The Group of 5 on the other hand is typically recruiting a different type of player in either a Power 4 player dropping down a level or a FCS player looking to jump up a level.

Tulsa's Transfer Portal House could be a game changer at the G5 level

Last week as the Transfer Portal neared it's opening, Tulsa announced a unique new innovation that may help a Group of 5 program succeed in this current model. Tulsa has set up a Transfer Portal House, serving as their all-access building for the Transfer Portal.

Tulsa portal house:



1. Home base for 14 days straight. 45-50 visits in 14 days. Coaches need somewhere to host/sleep.



2. School is closed until Jan 21. An entertainment spot to host right by campus without having recruiting hosts.



3. Still utilize campus and football… https://t.co/lLDHM3HZex — Tre Lamb (@CoachTreLamb9) December 29, 2025

The moves is fascinating and if we see Tulsa make a splash in the Transfer Portal, it could change how the Group of 5 approaches the Transfer Portal moving forward as every program will look for their unique twist. Players who visit Tulsa will get a unique experience that no other Group of 5 program can offer which may end up being a deciding factor if it's played right.

The Hard Knocks style documentary that will come from the Transfer Portal is going to be must watch content for any college football fan. Depending on what Tulsa shares, this could make for incredible content as everyone will get to see the in's and out's of everyday for a program dealing with navigating the Transfer Portal.