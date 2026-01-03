Oklahoma State becomes a Big 12 threat instantly with addition of Drew Mestemaker

This season, it became clear that Mike Gundy didn't have what it takes to build a roster in the new era of college football, ending his decades-long run in Stillwater. When Oklahoma State hired North Texas head coach Eric Morris, it made a ton of sense as the Cowboys are at their best when they're lighting up the scoreboard in the Big 12. After landing the architect of the best offense in the country, Eric Morris needed to land the pieces that made it click.

Landing Drew Mestemaker gives Oklahoma State an instant window

On Saturday, Eric Morris checked off the biggest item on his to-do list as he landed a commitment from his quarterback at North Texas Drew Mestemaker.

NEWS: Former North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker has committed to Oklahoma State, he tells ESPN. He's excited to be the first building block for new coach Eric Morris there. “I think Coach Morris is the best play-caller in the nation." https://t.co/ctL6uA7xZU — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2026

According to On3, Mestemaker's deal with Oklahoma State is a two-year deal giving the Cowboys a star quarterback until he becomes NFL Draft eligible.

Sources tell @On3sports it's a two-year deal for Drew Mestemaker at Oklahoma State. https://t.co/STqGLQwQuz — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

This season, Drew Mestemaker came out of nowhere to take the American and the Country by storm. The Redshirt Freshman finished his first season as the starter with a completion percentage of 68.9%, passing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns with 9 interceptions.

As Eric Morris looks to bring his high-powered offense to the Big 12, he needed a quarterback who knew the system and could execute it. Mestemaker was incredible in the offense, and while other schools would've been interested, it made the most sense for the two sides to reunite at Oklahoma State.

According to the Saturday Blitz Transfer QB Rankings, Drew Mestemaker is the 3rd best quarterback to enter the Transfer Portal.

The biggest key for Eric Morris now is landing some of the other big pieces from his North Texas offense. Caleb Hawkins is ranked as the top running back in the Transfer Portal after his breakout freshman season, rushing for 1,431 yards and 25 touchdowns. Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman rank 7th and 24th, respectively, which would give Drew Mestemaker two familiar targets to work with.