Predicting the landing spots for the Top 10 transfer quarterbacks

On January 2nd, a massive game of musical chairs in college football will begin with the opening of the Transfer Portal. This offseason, the chaos of the Transfer Portal is only going to be amplified as the Spring Transfer Portal has been eliminated creating one hectic window in the Winter. The quarterbacks on the move this offseason will benefit more than any other group.

Before the Transfer Portal is even officially open, there's an incredible group of quarterbacks who have announced their intentions to move. The competition for a great quarterback creates massive bidding wars and battles as landing the right player can truly make or break a teams season.

With the Transfer Portal on the horizon, there are several potential landing spots that standout for the Nation's best QBs. Using the latest Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal quarterback rankings, we're predicting where each quarterback will land this offseason.

Predicting where the Top 10 transfer Quarterbacks will land this offseason

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been on a spending spree over the past year building the program into a College Football Playoff roster. This program has shown no signs of slowing down and you can expect the same when the Transfer Portal opens again. Brendan Sorsby has dominated the Big 12 with less resources, and adding him to this roster where there will certainly be stars around him could help prove he's a First Round caliber player.

It's starting to look like Dante Moore may end up declaring for the NFL Draft after it looked like he was heading back to Oregon earlier in the season. If Dante Moore leaves for the NFL, Oregon needs to go out and land a plug-and-play starter, and they've shown they're willing to spend big. Sam Leavitt is coming off a season where he dealt with injuries, but he's still clearly one of the best quarterbacks in the Country when he's on the field.

Drew Mestemaker burst onto the scene this season passing for 4,379 yards and 34 touchdowns both of which led the country. After his breakout season, Mestemaker will draw a ton of interest, but landing at Oklahoma State makes the most sense. Eric Morris' offense was the best in the country and if Caleb Hawkins and Wyatt Young come along for the ride, this unit can keep firing on all cylinders.

The LSU Tigers are in a place where they'll likely need to add several quarterbacks, as Garrett Nussmeier is off to the NFL Draft, while the Tigers haven't signed a quarterback in back-to-back recruiting classes. DJ Lagway needs to land somewhere that he can develop, and in Lane Kiffin's offense, that's centered around downfield passing; both sides would benefit greatly from pairing up.

Jeff Brohm is going to need to dip back into the Transfer Portal to find a quarterback as Miller Moss is out of eligibility while backup Deuce Adams announced his intentions to transfer. Given the experience Jeff Brohm has developing quarterbacks, Dylan Raiola is the perfect player to take a chance on. Raiola has all of the talent needed to be a top quarterback, but he hasn't been able to put it all together yet.

The biggest issue for the Auburn Tigers has been quarterback play as the roster has been loaded with elite playmakers across the board. When Auburn hired Alex Golesh and Byrum Brown entered the Transfer Portal, it became the perfect solution to Auburn's quarterback woes. It's hard to imagine Byrum Brown using his final year of eligibility anywhere else given the success he's had in Alex Golesh's offense.

Last offseason, Curt Cignetti went out and added a proven veteran quarterback, and it couldn't have played out more perfectly with Fernando Mendoza winning the Heisman Trophy. If the Hoosiers dip back into the Transfer Portal this offseason, adding Josh Hoover makes a ton of sense. Hoover has been a 3-year starter at TCU with a ton of upside, and if Indiana can develop him like they did Fernando Mendoza, Hoover could end up being a better player than the Heisman Trophy winner.

When Rocco Becht entered the Transfer Portal shortly after Matt Campbell's decision to take the Penn State job, it almost instantly signaled a reunion in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions will be tasked with replacing Drew Allar with no clear succession plan. Becht can serve as a perfect bridge quarterback, allowing Penn State to compete in 2026 while the younger quarterbacks develop.

There have been a ton of moving parts at Florida with Jon Sumrall's hiring and the flurry of Transfer Portal departures. When Florida hired Buster Faulkner as their offensive coordinator and Aaron Philo entered the Transfer Portal it seemed like a seamless replacement for DJ Lagway. Philo knows Faulkner's offense and he can help the Gators transition smoothly in this new offense.

It seems likely that Tennessee is going to add a quarterback in the Transfer Portal, as Joey Aguilar wasn't nearly good enough to just hand off the job. Katin Houser would be a great fit as an effective downfield passer, as he completed 25 of his 58 deep balls this season. Offering Houser a chance to play in Josh Heupel's offense with far greater weapons should make this one of the better fits in the transfer class.