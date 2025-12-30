Ranking the Top 5 landing spots for Penn State star Chaz Coleman

It's rare to see a true freshman arrive at a prestige program, exceed every expectation, and then enter the Transfer Portal. As soon as Chaz Coleman arrived in Happy Valley it became clear that he was the next superstar in a long line of elite pass rushers at Penn State. After the season however, Chaz Coleman decided to enter the Transfer Portal.

Coleman is arguably the top player for programs to pursue, ranking as the top edge rusher in our Saturday Blitz transfer Edge Rusher Rankings.

When the Transfer Portal opens on January 2nd, it's going to become a mad dash for Chaz Coleman. Almost every program could use an elite pass rusher, but based on Coleman's background and intial recruitment, 5 programs standout as potential landing spots.

Will anyone beat out Ohio State for Chaz Coleman?

5. Kentucky Wildcats

During Chaz Coleman's initial recruitment, the Kentucky Wildcats were heavily in the mix with a serious chance to land him before he visited Penn State. The coaching change could help or hurt the Wildcats chances, but given how involved they were in the initial recruitment, they have to be viewed as a serious contender.

4. Tennessee Volunteers

Chaz Coleman was already committed to Penn State when Jim Knowles was hired, but he did spend a season playing for the defensive coordinator. Tennessee will need to add pieces on the defensive line, and Jim Knowles could offer Chaz Coleman a chance to try and become the next great pass rusher in the SEC.

3. Virginia Tech Hokies

James Franklin used the recruiting cycle to pick apart his former program, flipping countless Penn State commits to Virginia Tech. Given the resources James Franklin is being given, along with his ties to Penn State, what better way to send a statement than landing the top pass rusher on the market? After Franklin was fired, Coleman's playing time took a dip, which could be the perfect argument for Freeman to make.

2. South Carolina Gamecocks

One of the biggest reasons that Chaz Coleman landed at Penn State was to play for defensive line coach Deion Barnes, who Shane Beamer nabbed this offseason. Pitching any player the chance to rush opposite Dylan Stewart should be incredibly appealing, as Chaz Coleman should draw a ton of 1-on-1 matchups. After Deion Barnes took the South Carolina job, Coleman was quick to show support.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

The moment Chaz Coleman entered the Transfer Portal, everyone penciled him into Ohio State's transfer class. The Warren, Ohio native could move closer to home, and the Buckeyes constantly need to reload on the defensive line. The Buckeyes made a strong push for Chaz Coleman in his recruitment, and it's rare to see Ryan Day miss twice on a player he really wants.