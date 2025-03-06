We're still more than six months away from the start of college football season, but that doesn't mean there's not a lot to break down.

As the confetti was being picked up following Ohio State's national championship victory over Notre Dame back in January, it wasn't hard for college football fans to begin looking forward to next fall, and honestly, it all starts with quarterback.

Nearly every national champion in the College Football Playoff era has had a quarterback who could make plays and take command of the offense. From Deshaun Watson at Clemson to Stetson Bennett at Georgia, to Will Howard at Ohio State, it's easy to see why having a capable quarterback matters.

The quarterback doesn't have to necessarily be elite, but he has to be able to lead the offense and do what his coaches have asked of him.

As we look ahead to the 2025 season, here's a look at the top 15 returning quarterbacks in the country.

15. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Diego Pavia's consistent performances have been a bright spot for Vanderbilt. His leadership and experience are expected to play a crucial role in the Commodores' 2025 campaign. He isn't an elite passer, but the way that he runs that read-option is special and can give defenses headaches.

14. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

After transferring from Alabama following Coach Nick Saban's retirement, Julian Sayin joined Ohio State last January. He saw limited action last season, completing five of 12 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. With a year in the Buckeyes' system, Sayin is poised to be the favorite to win the startingposition in 2025, and there's no doubting his talent.

13. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza transferred to Indiana from California, where he led the Golden Bears to a bowl game and played well against ranked teams such as Miami. Mendoza's consistency and ability to perform under pressure make him a valuable addition to the Hoosiers' offense.

12. Dante Moore, Oregon

After starting his college career at UCLA, Dante Moore transferred to Oregon in December 2023. During his freshman season at UCLA, Moore played in nine games, starting five, and threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His decision to join the Ducks is going to be a big one for the landscape of the Big Ten. We expect big things from him this season.

11. Carson Beck, Miami

Carson Beck's journey took a turn when he transferred from Georgia to Miami. Despite an elbow injury ending his 2024 season early, Beck has shown ability in the past. He's not going to be as skilled as Cam Ward, but he can most definitely lead Miami to a lot of wins. Until we see him healthy, though, it's tough to rank him much higher.

10. John Mateer, Oklahoma

John Mateer will take over as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma following a successful season at Washington State. He's got a lot of raw talent and is one of the biggest reasons for optimism for fans in Norman looking ahead to the 2025 season.

9. Kevin Jennings, SMU

Kevin Jennings has been a catalyst for SMU's high-powered offense. His quick release and ability to make smart decisions with good pocket awareness have contributed to his team's success, and he's expected to continue his upward trajectory this season.​

8. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

After transferring from Michigan State, Sam Leavitt helped transform Arizona State's offense, leading them to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff appearance. His dual-threat capability, with over 2,800 passing yards and 400 rushing yards, makes him a threat, but we'll see just how good he is with Cam Skattebo beside him.

7. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava showed flashes of brilliance in 2024, but he was also inconsistent at times. With a year of experience, we'd expect him to make significant strides and be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC this season.

6. Arch Manning, Texas

Arch Manning, the latest in the Manning dynasty, is set to take the reins at Texas following Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL. In limited action last season, Manning impressed with 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns, hinting at his potential as a full-time starter.​ That being said, Manning still has a lot to prove.

5. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers led South Carolina to a nine-win season in 2024, throwing for over 2,500 yards and rushing for nearly 700. Sellers is a dynamic rusher and if he can improve just moderately in the passing game, he's going to be a force to be reckoned with.

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar led Penn State to a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, throwing for over 3,300 yards and 24 touchdowns.With another year under his belt, Allar's poised to elevate his game even further in 2025, and something tells us he'll want to right some of those wrongs with how the postseason ended for the Nttany Lions.

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Garrett Nussmeier threw for over 4,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns last season. While turnovers were a concern, his ability to bounce back and lead LSU's offense makes him a key player to watch.​ He's a gun-slinger, for sure, but it will be interesting to see if he can develop into even more this season.

2. DJ Lagway, Florida

Stepping in as a freshman and ultimately winning the job midway through the season, DJ Lagway showed that he can be something special. He led Florida to four-straight wins to close out the season, outdueling Nussmeier in a 27-16 win over LSU in November.

1. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Cade Klubnik's redemption story with the Clemson Tigers has been nothing short of remarkable. Many were ready to abandon Klubnik forever after a shaky sophomore season when he was the starter for the first full season. Now, after a stellar junior season, where he threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns, Klubnik has solidified his position as a top quarterback in college football and a potential Heisman candidate. He has his top receivers returning and an offensive line with tons of experience, which could make Clemson a legitimate competitor next season.

