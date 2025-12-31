Predicting the Transfer Portal destination for the top player at every position

On Friday, College Football will enter one of the most chaotic times of the year as the Transfer Portal will officially open. This year, there will be just one Transfer Portal window with the elimination of the Spring Transfer Portal which will likely lead to more chaos than ever. While the Transfer Portal is still days away from opening, some of the best players in the country are already hitting the market.

In the lead up to the Transfer Portal, we've released our initial rankings of the top transfers at every position.

Saturday Blitz transfer portal rankings 2026: QB, WR, RB, TE, OL, EDGE, DL, LB, CB, S

While most schools will make additions around the edges, some programs will go big game hunting. Every program likes to say they got "the best", but few can actually pull off landing the top player at a position. Ahead of the Transfer Portal, here's which program makes the most sense for the top transfers at every position.

Predicting where every Top Transfer lands

The Texas Tech Red Raiders dominated the Transfer Portal last season, and after the investment panned out, all signs point toward another spending spree. Texas Tech will lose quarterback Behren Morton who's out of eligibility and Will Hammond may be another season away from being a reliable starter. Brendan Sorsby has lit up the competition in the Big 12, and surrounding him with great weapons which Texas Tech can do would only drive home how he's one of the best QBs in the Country.

Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris looking to bring back the high flying offenses they had during the Mike Gundy era. The first step toward success for Oklahoma State is bringing over Morris' stars Drew Mestemaker, Caleb Hawkins, and Wyatt Young. Hawkins burst onto the scene as a relative unknown rushing for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns which makes him an absolute must for the Cowboys.

This season, Texas couldn't live up to the hype as the top ranked team in country in part because they didn't have the elite talent to replace Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. Texas will enter next season with a ton of hype, and to improve this wide receiver room, they should go all-in to land Cam Coleman. Pairing Coleman with Ryan Wingo would give Arch Manning two elite targets and would help take this offense to another level.

Matt Campbell taking the Penn State job is going to help the Nittany Lions quickly reload this roster as some of Iowa State's most talented players entered the Transfer Portal. Penn State's production from the tight end position suffered a massive, but expected fall off this season after losing Tyler Warren. Pairing Benjamin Brahmer and Luke Reynolds together for the Nittany Lions would help overcome any concerns they have about a lack of talented pass catchers.

The LSU Tigers struggled mightily on the offensive line this season after losing 4 starters to the NFL Draft. The bad news for LSU is that after the group took their lumps this season, the Tigers are losing every starter except for center Braelin Moore. Lane Kiffin is going to kook and make a statement in his first season at LSU, and he'll need a talent like Xavier Chaplin at left tackle.

Coming out of High School, Carius Curne was one of the most sought-after players in the country, ranked as the top player out of Arkansas. While Arkansas missed on him the first time around, they're going to make a strong push again, and it's hard to see the hometown team missing out twice. The Razorbacks have holes to fill on the offensive line, and with a new head coach, they should be aggressive in the Transfer Portal.

As soon as Penn State freshman Chaz Coleman announced his intentions to transfer, almost everyone predicted he would be an Ohio State Buckeye. The Warren, Ohio Native could move closer to home, and considering the Buckeyes prestige and how involved in his initial recruitment they were, the move makes perfect sense. The Buckeyes may need to replace star pass rushers Arvell Reese, Kenyatta Jackson Jr, and Caden Curry creating a need for the Buckeyes.

The Tulane Green Wave are going to suffer a transfer exodus with Jon Sumrall off to Florida and the roster being one of the most talented at the Group of 5 level. Jon Sumrall said he wasn't going to poach his own roster, but passing on Santana Hopper would be a mistake. Hopper earned All-AAC honors this season with 30 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, and 4.5 sacks.

The Texas Longhorns are going to end up saying goodbye to star Middle Linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who's projected to be anywhere from a 1st Round Pick to a Day 2 selection. Steve Sarkisian has a new defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp, and his defense requires an old-school middle linebacker in the middle. Robert Woodyard Jr would make a ton of sense for Texas, as his weakness, which is pass coverage, won't be a requirement often in this defense.

Jontez Williams was playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the country, and could've declared for the NFL Draft if not for a knee injury costing him most of the season. Penn State is losing a top cornerback in AJ Harris, and bringing over one of Matt Campbell's best players would help make this defense a top unit. Between 2024 and the 5 games Williams played this season, he allowed just 24 catches on 58 targets for 215 yards and a touchdown.

During the offseason when Boo Carter and Tennessee looked to be heading toward a breakup, the team Carter was tied to the most was Colorado before staying in Knoxville. Carter's not only a great safety, but an electric return man who could probably serve a roll on offense if a program would let him. While Carter may be offered a chance to play for a better team, Deion Sanders has proven to be the only coach willing to let a player play both ways.